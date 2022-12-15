Where is Building 21 in DMZ? Warzone 2 mystery explained

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Warzone’s DMZ Season 1 Reloaded introduced a plethora of new content and bug fixes, but also announced the imminent introduction of Building 21. So, what is Building 21 and where can players find it? We’ve got all the answers here.

DMZ is a fantastic way to explore the Warzone 2 Al Mazrah map without the threat of gas or other players, to an extent. It allows fans to loot, and complete missions and is widely regarded as an extremely popular game mode.

Now, announced in the Season 1 Reloaded update, players will be getting a brand new location to delve into called Building 21. While that’s exciting, it’s also a difficult location to find, especially since the developers have been keeping the details tightly sealed. Nevertheless, we’ve got everything currently known regarding the location, details, and when to expect Building 21.

Activision Building 21 is set to be a tougher and more unforgiving experience for DMZ players.

What is Building 21?

Building 21 is a location out of Al-Mazrah that’s yet to fully release into DMZ, despite the release of Season 1 Reloaded.

While it’s not in DMZ yet, it has been reported that Building 21 is likely to be among “the deadliest areas of DMZ”, meaning players should expect a large challenge and an introduction of a good treasure hunt for keycards allowing access to safes, special areas, and perhaps the building itself.

Where is Building 21 in DMZ?

Currently, due to the fact that Building 21 is not released yet, we only know that the location will be outside of Al Mazrah, meaning players will likely need to actively travel to its location rather than simply coming across it.

During the Season 1 Reloaded update, it was made clear by the games devs that “new keys have appeared in Al Mazrah” perhaps hinting that players will need to find a new key for this mysterious building.

When will Building 21 arrive?

There is no information regarding when Building 21 will arrive in DMZ, although it’s known that the devs will not be announcing when Building 21 arrives in DMZ. This means players will need to be watchful for its release and work towards finding the elusive location.

While there is no announcement coming to tell of its introduction, we will be updating this article as soon as Building 21 is released so be sure to check back soon for more details.