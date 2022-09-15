Activision promise “upgraded and improved” anti-cheat to counter Warzone 2 hackers

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will have an “upgraded and improved” version of their Ricochet anti-cheat system on launch day, as complaints of cheaters in Warzone have started to rise again.

Hacking has long been an issue throughout Warzone’s lifecycle, ever since it launched in March 2020.

Finally, in October 2021, Activision announced the launch of Ricochet anti-cheat, with frustrated players hoping it would finally put an end to the seemingly-endless number of hackers that trawled across Verdansk and Rebirth Island at the time.

While there was a marked improvement in the issue, with the number of cheaters notably decreased, it has never completely ceased to be a problem in the Call of Duty battle royale.

Warzone 2 anti-cheat details

With the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, however, Activision are looking to make it even harder for cheaters to get into the game and ruin others’ enjoyment.

As explained by Activision at the COD Next event, “Team RICOCHET has been working with our teams to bring an upgraded and improved anti-cheat system to Modern Warfare II, with new features and mitigations to protect the game.”

For the first time, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat will launch day and date with our games at release – Team RICOCHET’s server protections and kernel-level driver are coming day one, globally for both Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

That’s not all Activision players have been working on to better protect players, though. On September 13, Activision confirmed that they had banned over 500,000 “toxic” accounts and renamed over 300,000, saying that they had been “scrubbing their global database” to identify and remove “toxic” users.