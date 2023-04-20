Abandoned Warzone 2 SMG is still “overpowered” in Season 3

There’s an SMG that has been left by the wayside in Warzone 2 Season 3 that is still “overpowered” despite no one using it anymore. Here’s what you need to know.

The meta in Warzone 2 has undergone a bit of a drastic shift over the last few weeks, with both the Season 2 Reloaded and Season 3 updates having a fair bit of weapon changes inside of them.

Those balance changes were aimed at addressing some of the overpowered weapons that had taken over the meta – RIP to the KV Broadisde and ISO Hemlock. Though, that has also created room for others to dominate in a similar fashion themselves.

However, if you’re not wanting to use the go-to guns and would, rather, use something a little off-meta then there’s an SMG that is “overpowered” despite its recent changes.

Best Kastov 74-u in Warzone 2 Season 3

The SMG in question is the Kastov 74-u class, otherwise known as the AK-74u, and it was highlighted by YouTuber Metaphor as still having a fair bit of strength in Warzone 2.

In fact, he was as so far to say that, at times, it feels like “one of the best” guns in the game and is a perfect compliment to the newly buffed snipers. It is one of those that can really finish off a weakened enemy.

The loadout is pretty standard for an SMG though, with the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle, FFS Ole-V Laser, and 5.45 High Velocity ammunition all being used.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Laser: FFS Ole-V

Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

Stock: Otreazt Stock

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Prior to Season 3, it had been a pretty viable option as an SMG, and was being used by players somewhat. However, following the update, its pick rate plummeted according to WZRanked.

It remains to be seen if it’ll ever get back to where it was prior to Season 3, but this class should go a fair way in helping it out.