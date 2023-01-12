$30K Warzone 2 DMZ Gauntlet event: schedule, prize pool, more

There have been plenty of Warzone tournaments in the past, but Call of Duty unexpectedly announced a DMZ event. From when it kicks off to a look at the prize pool, here’s what you need to know.

OpTic Texas hosted the first major North American Warzone 2 tournament days after the game’s release. WarsZ & zColorss won the Champ Bracket, while cloakzy & Daltoosh walked away victorious in the Creator Bracket.

In December, The Royal Air Force emerged on top at the third annual Call of Duty Endowment Bowl. The competitive Warzone 2 scene has experienced a little bit of a drought, but Call of Duty answered the bell by announcing the first-ever DMZ event.

DMZ is a new secondary game mode in Warzone 2, in which players extract loot and try to escape Al Mazrah alive. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming DMZ Gauntlet.

Activision DMZ is growing in popularity among Warzone 2 players.

Warzone 2 DMZ Gauntlet schedule

Activision announced the DMZ Gauntlet begins on January 17 at 12 p.m. PST. The organizers did not include a format or where to watch the event, but we will provide more details when we learn more.

DMZ Gauntlet prize pool

16 teams of three will compete for a chance at a piece of the $30,000 prize pool. The announcement didn’t explicitly name any teams, but Activision asked for recommendations on who to invite.

Several content creators and professional Warzone 2 players threw their hats in the ring.

Warzone 2 streamer MrDalekJD responded, “This sounds awesome, I would love the chance to throw it down against the best in the DMZ!”

Fellow content creator TheTacticalBrit added, “the only correct answer to this is to get your top DMZ content creators in the UK in Stodeh and ProWestie in.”

LG Newbz, NYSL Aydan, StoneMountain64, and WarsZ also offered up their services in the upcoming tournament.

With it being the first of its kind, we don’t know what kind of format the developers plan to implement, but we will provide an update when the teams and format are announced.