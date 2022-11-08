How to watch OpTic Texas $100k Warzone 2 tournament: Stream, dates, more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

OpTic Texas is hosting the first North American Warzone 2 tournament shortly after the game’s release. Here’s everything you need to know about the $100,000 tournament, from where to stream to the dates, and more.

Warzone 2 launches on November 16, and we are long overdue for a competitive Warzone tournament. Fifakill won the $100,000 World Series of Warzone 2022 Solo Yolo event at the beginning of September.

Since Modern Warfare 2 launched, multiple Multiplayer tournaments have helped scratch competitive fans’ itch. Team Insight won the Flank $30,000 tournament on November 4, and Team Symfuhmy won the $60,000 BoomTV ProSim Invitational on November 7.

Warzone shifts back into the spotlight soon, as OpTic Texas is hosting the first North American Warzone 2 tournament.

OpTic Texas $100k Warzone 2 tournament: Stream & schedule

Activision Blizzard Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 launches on November 16 alongside Warzone 2.

OpTic Texas announced the upcoming tournament on November 8. The event spans two days, starting on November 21 and ending on November 22.

Fans can tune in and watch everything unfold on Call of Duty’s official Twitch account.

OpTic Texas $100k Warzone 2 tournament: Players & teams

No teams were provided, but OpTic BobbyPoff, Zlaner, and OpTic Sebas appeared in the first promotional video. Other top Warzone streamers offered to throw their names in the hat.

FaZe Swagg, WarsZ, and Symfuhny all asked for a spot in the upcoming tournament. Swagg, ZLaner, and WarsZ are all among the top 20 highest-earning Warzone players as of September.

We will provide more information once we learn the tournament’s format, teams competing, and exact start times.