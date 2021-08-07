2021 CDL regular season highlights | Top 10 Call of Duty League moments!

As the Call of Duty League’s 2021 season winds down, and the World Championship approaches, we looked back at some of the best plays from the regular season as superstars like Arcitys, Standy, Crimsix, and more gear up for Champs.

From Standy’s clutch performance for ROKKR and Accuracy spoiling OpTic’s party to Crimsix’s hilarious interview and Loony’s embarrassing CoD fail, we’ve witnessed plenty of unforgettable Call of Duty moments during the 2021 CDL Regular Season.

As we look ahead to Champs, where the top eight teams in Call of Duty will battle it out for the title of World Champions (and a $1.2 million dollar grand prize), let’s first take a look back at the best moments from this year’s incredible Call of Duty League saga.

