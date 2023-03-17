1 Modern Warfare 2 Ranked player responds after shock ban

CDL operators in Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode are just one of the rewards.

Activision unexpectedly stripped FalconExnid of his number one ranking in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, devastating the CoD pro player.

Competitive CoD community members praised Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, but persistent hacking plagued lobbies. The issue became so rampant that some CDL pros abandoned the playlist altogether.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, LA Thieves star Zack ‘Drazah‘ Jordan argued that it only seemed more noticeable during the game mode’s first week. “It has gotten a lot less, and they have done a good job, at least of the higher ranked games,” he said.

It appears the developers have been more active in taking action, banning the game mode’s top-ranked player.

Number one Modern Warfare 2 Ranked player denies cheating

Activision Ranked Play is extremely popular in Modern Warfare 2.

On March 17, Activision banned FalconExnid from Modern Warfare 2, and he pleaded with the developers to be unbanned.

FalconExnid is a Call of Duty player under the Saudi Arabian esports organization Team Falcons.

“Today in my stream, I got shadowbanned. I streamed this mod from day one. You can check my streams at twitch ‘Exnid.’ I hope that you take off my shadow ban as soon as possible.”

The screenshot states that the ban is not eligible for appeal, and the developers did not provide a timetable for the review process.

Community members in the comment section quickly came to his defense.

One player responded, “Activision, look into his matter as soon as possible. Getting shadowbanned for no apparent reason because other players decided to report him while he’s streaming is unfair.”

A second user added, “he is the first in the world, and you doubt his abilities.”

We will provide an update once Activision makes a ruling in the case against FalconExnid.