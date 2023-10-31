Sentinels CEO teases jump into Smash Melee after cash injection

Sentinels have revealed that its ownership group has given the company an injection of cash to continue operating and grow, which has led one Super Smash Bros. Melee player to put his hat in the ring to join the esports organization.

Sentinels announced on October 30 that the company had received a cash injection from its ownership group to the tune of $3.4 million. The injection comes as the crowdfunding campaign Sentinels launched earlier this year is coming to an end.

Now flushed with cash the company can continue to operate as normal, which was a big question mark following the release of an offering memo from the campaign revealing just how dire Sentinels’ financial status was.

With their financials out in the public eye, and the CEO saying the company is looking to continue growing, Smash Melee competitor Cody Schwab took to social media to ask Sentinels if they were interested in the fighting game scene.

“Wanna sign the arguably best melee player in the world…?” Schwab asked.

“A lot of fans say we should…..” Sentinels CEO Rob Moore replied.

Sentinels could get into Smash Melee esports in the future

The exchange was followed by a promise from the CEO after one of his Valorant players, Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone, entered the conversation. zekken posted his Valorant ranked results to social media hours after Moore’s initial exchange with Schwab.

The CEO took the chance to hype up his young star, and also give Schwab some hope that he might be joining Sentinels in the future.

“Ok, that’s not bad, now win the Sentinels Invitational and we’ll sign [Cody Schwab],” Moore said.

The Sentinels Invitational is an upcoming off-season tournament put on by the organization that will feature its Valorant squad along with G2 Esports, Moist x Shopify and Oxygen Esports.

Schwab responded by saying that he trusts zekken to get it done.

“You got this Zack,” he said.

Schwab was last signed under the CLG brand but was dropped after the organization went under. Since then, he was a part of Eggdog Esports for a short time and is currently unsigned.

Whether Sentinels will follow through with the move has yet to be seen. The organization has not expanded into new esports since its entrance into Valorant over three years ago.