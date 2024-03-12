Amir Khan says Mike Tyson could “really hurt” Jake Paul

Boxing legend Amir Khan spoke to Gambling Zone, warning Jake Paul how dangerous the 57-year-old Mike Tyson still is.

When news of the upcoming Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Netflix fight surfaced, many combat sports fans couldn’t believe that Tyson agreed to the fight. Or that Paul had.

Former boxers and mixed martial artists have also weighed in on the match, with some claiming that Paul is taking advantage of an aging Tyson.

Amir Khan, a well-known name in the boxing world, offered a different opinion. He sees the possibility of Tyson “really hurting” Paul in the ring.

Jake Paul receives warning ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Gambling Zone asked Khan to elaborate and explain why, at 57 years old, Tyson is still a formidable threat.

Article continues after ad

“The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul — wow, no one would have ever expected a fight like that to be made,” Khan said.

“Mike Tyson is a legend of the game and not someone you want to mess with, even though he’s older now and has been retired for a long time.

Article continues after ad

“I just feel that he can really hurt Jake Paul. I just can’t believe what Paul’s thinking. He’s fighting a heavyweight great, and I think he can get hurt badly.

“This is unreal. I hope Mike doesn’t end up hurting him because, at the end of the day, I like Jake.

Article continues after ad

“But Mike is not a person you want to mess with, especially when you’re a lot smaller and lighter. It amazes me, and I’m shocked.

“I’ve got Mike Tyson winning by knockout. Even though he’s in his fifties, he’s still a dangerous guy.”

Khan made no bones about it — he’s picking Tyson and predicting the victory will come in a dominant fashion.

Paul is 30 years younger than Tyson and has been training frequently in recent years, while “Iron Mike” has enjoyed retirement.

Still, according to Khan, Paul has a legitimate chance of getting knocked out for the first time in his boxing career.

Article continues after ad