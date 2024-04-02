Tommy Fury next fight: Boxing star eyes Conor McGregor after KSI victory

Tommy Fury has made no secret of wanting his next fight to be against UFC star Conor McGregor after his win over YouTuber KSI.

Fury, the half-brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury, beat KSI last October following a victory over Jake Paul in February, 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about who Fury could be fighting next.

Who is Tommy Fury fighting next?

Although no opponent has been officially announced, Fury has called out Conor McGregor for his next fight.

“I’m looking to get this [hand injury] out the way, nice and recovered,” Fury told DAZN Boxing ahead of Anthony Joshua’s fight with Francis Ngannou.

“I’ve seen that Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson, I mean why not me and [Conor] McGregor next? I’ve got a comeback fight and I’d like him for my return so McGregor, get in touch.”

McGregor has swapped the Octagon for the boxing ring before, when he fought and lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017.

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, meanwhile, has called Fury out in what could be another potential route back to the ring for the 24-year-old.

“If he [Fury] wants to fight for a world title, he can come and get it,” Opetaia told Fox Sports. “I’ll happily beat the cr*p out of him and get straight back to chasing those belts.

“The guy knows what he is doing and comes from a boxing family but there are levels to this game. I’m on the world champion level, fighting for world titles. He’s still got a long way to go to get there.”

When was Tommy Fury’s last fight?

Fury’s last fight was in October, 2023 where he beat KSI in Manchester, England. Tommy has not fought since that bout after he picked up a hand injury during his unanimous decision victory.

The bout went the distance as KSI was beaten by Fury on points. The result was initially announced as a split-decision win, later being amended to a unanimous victory after one of the judge’s scorecards was added up incorrectly.

KSI was shocked at the result, but the YouTuber’s attempts to have the result overturned proved unsuccessful.

Tommy Fury boxing record

Fury’s boxing record stands at 10 wins, zero losses and four knockouts along the way.

His blemish-free record could well be tested against the likes of McGregor or Opetaia should a fight against either of the pair materialize.