Shakur Stevenson next fight: Lightweight showdown against former Olympic bronze medalist

Shakur Stevenson will fight Artem Harutyunyan in his next bout and third in the lightweight division.

Stevenson has been off since he won the WBC lightweight title against Edwin De Los Santos on November 16, 2023. He briefly retired in January but is back to defend his crown and undefeated streak.

The Newark, NJ native rose to prominence after making easy work of boxing’s featherweight division and capturing the super featherweight lineal title. He’s out to take down Harutyunyan to earn a mega fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko or Gervonta Davis.

Here’s what you need to know about the major fight at lightweight slated for later this summer.

Who is Shakur Stevenson fighting next?

Stevenson will test his strength as the WBC lightweight champion for the first time against Artem Harutyunyan.

The three-division world champion is up against a fighter in Harutyunyan who has only lost once in his career against fellow lightweight contender Frank Martin.

When will Shakur Stevenson’s next fight be?

Stevenson and Harutyunyan will go blow-for-blow on July 6. The contest will take place at the Prudential Center in Stevenson’s hometown of Newark, NJ.

When was Shakur Stevenson’s last fight?

The 26-year-old last fought over four months ago on November 16, 2023 against Edwin De Los Santos.

He secured a unanimous victory over the Dominican southpaw in a bout for the vacant WBC belt at 134-pounds and held him to the fewest landed punches (40) in CompuBox’s 38-year history.

What is Shakur Stevenson’s boxing record?

Stevenson is undefeated at 21-0. Notably, he scored a sixth-round knockout over Shuichiro Yoshino in his lightweight debut on April 8, 2023.

Before that, Stevenson became famous for his back-to-back wins over Jamel Herring and Óscar Valdez which unified the WBO, WBC and The Ring titles under his name.

Will Shakur Stevenson get a shot at Gervonta Davis or Vasiliy Lomachenko?

If Stevenson defeats Harutyunyan, he could be in line to face either Lomachenko or Davis in his next bout.

Stevenson slammed Vasiliy Lomachenko for supposedly ducking him in the summer of 2023. Lomachenko is one of the top fighters in the division despite his controversial loss to Devin Haney in his last bout.

As for Gervonta Davis, the two have chirped at each other before Stevenson even graduated to lightweight. Should he come out victorious over Harutyunyan, he may be next in line to fight Davis.