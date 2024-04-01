Gervonta Davis next fight: Lightweight contender sizes up WBA champ

Gervonta Davis is slated to defend his WBA lightweight title against up-and-coming star Frank Martin in his next bout.

Davis has not fought since his seventh-round knockout against Ryan Garcia on April 22, 2023.

He became one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters in the world after his 2017 win against Jose Pedraza for the IBF super featherweight crown and is now sizing Martin up.

Here’s what you need to know about the lightweight division’s biggest upcoming fight.

Who is Gervonta Davis fighting next?

Davis will put his WBA crown on the line for the fifth time in a showdown against Frank Martin.

The 29-year-old and Martin will square off in a Premier Boxing Champions spectacle on Amazon Prime. Martin enters the fight undefeated in his own right at 18-0 with 12 knockouts.

When will Gervonta Davis’ next fight be?

An exact date has not been scheduled for Davis’ fight against Martin.

The bout has been rumored to be slated for June 15, but several sources including ESPN and The Ring affirmed that it will take place later this spring or in the summer.

When was Gervonta Davis’ last fight?

Davis last go in the ring against Ryan Garcia on April 22, 2023, which he won by a knockout in the seventh round.

He and Garcia gave the boxing world what they wanted to see as two of the most popular fighters in the sport pitted against each other.

Gervonta Davis’ boxing record

Davis owns an impressive 29-0 boxing record. The Baltimore native has won 27 of his 29 victories by way of knockout. Considering that he is undefeated as one of boxing’s most feared knockout artists, anticipation for his upcoming fight is well warranted.

Will Davis move up to light welterweight after Martin bout?

Davis fought Garcia at a 140-pound catchweight. He will fight Martin in June at 135 pounds, but could permanently move up in weight afterward.

Davis has fought at lightweight since Dec. 28, 2019. Now in his fifth year at 135 pounds as he approaches 30 years of age, Davis could look to conquer another division. However, a win against Martin would likely set up a mega fight against Shakur Stevenson.