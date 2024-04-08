Mike Tyson boxing record: Championships, losses & weight class

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers in history, and earned entry into the International Boxing Hall of Fame behind a stout professional record.

Tyson fought from 1985 until 2005. A three-year prison sentence from 1992-1995 interrupted his boxing career at the peak of his prime. Despite this, the New York native competed in 56 bouts and won almost 90 percent of them in devastating fashion.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Iron” Mike Tyson’s boxing record.

What is Mike Tyson’s boxing record?

Mike Tyson retired from the sport of boxing with a 50-6 record. Tyson fought 56 times over the course of a 20-year career, with three of his losses coming in his last four fights from ages 35 to 38.

When did Mike Tyson start his professional boxing career?

Mike Tyson entered the pro ranks on March 6, 1985 against Hector Mercedes. He scored a first-round technical knockout that gave him the win.

What weight class did Tyson fight in?

Tyson fought in the heavyweight division. He weighed in at 214 pounds in his first bout against Hector Mercedes and 233 pounds in his final match against Kevin McBride.

How many championships did Tyson win?

Tyson won six championships in his career. The 1984 Golden Gloves winner became the youngest heavyweight champion of all-time when he defeated Trevor Berbick for the WBC title on November, 22, 1986 at 20 years, four months and 23 days old.

The 5-foot-10 power puncher unified the division, capturing the WBA, IBF and The Ring titles within seven fights of his WBC victory. After losing the undisputed crown to Buster Douglas in 1990, Tyson again won the WBC and WBA titles in 1996. He also has the seventh-most consecutive title defenses in heavyweight history with nine.

How many knockouts did Tyson score?

Of Tyson’s 50 wins, 44 came by way of knockout. Additionally, 22 of those 44 knockouts happened in the first round. Tyson was one of the most feared punchers during his career.

Who was Tyson’s toughest opponent?

Tyson’s toughest opponent was Evander Holyfield. He fought the former undisputed heavyweight champion twice following his release from prison. Though not the same fighter as he was prior to his absence, Tyson was still arguably the best heavyweight when they first met on November 9, 1996.

He fell by way of TKO in their first bout and was disqualified in their second match seven months later for biting Holyfield’s ear. While Lennox Lewis was another world-class opponent that Tyson faced, he lost to the Brit late in his career. Holyfield is the strongest competition he faced in his prime.