Jake Paul’s agent slams “fake news” with “scary” Mike Tyson update

Jake Paul’s agent, Nakisa Bidarian, has hit back at people for spreading “fake news” over Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson, as he claimed that the 57-year-old is “looking scary” ahead of the bout.

Despite Paul denying several rumors regarding apparent rules that were thought to be enforced in his fight with Tyson, this has not stopped speculation growing over what restrictions might be in place when the pair enter the ring.

Yet Bidarian has now bit back at reports that have suggested anything from the use of headguards and 16 oz gloves, to rounds lasting two minutes and no judges being present.

“Breaking news! There is no news, stop spreading fake news,” he said in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). “There’s no truth to all this stuff around Jake Paul [vs] Mike Tyson.

“Here’s what is true. One: Mike Tyson is in unbelievable shape and is training like he hasn’t in many, many years and is looking scary for Jake Paul.

“Two: there are no tickets for sale. If you bought tickets, those are tickets that don’t exist.

“Three: over 85,000 people have signed up to get access to tickets when they go on sale. This is going to be a historic event.”

Paul and Tyson will go toe-to-toe at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys on July, 20 – live on Netflix.

The fight has divided opinion in the world of boxing. Tyson Fury has insisted that the bout is “fantastic for boxing”, while Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, labeled it a “freak show“.