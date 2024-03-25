Devin Haney slams Ryan Garcia for disrespectful fight prediction

Devin Haney viciously slammed Ryan Garcia after getting trolled during a face-to-face interview on Sunday ahead of their super lightweight title fight on April 20.

Garcia is looking to capture his first major boxing title against the current WBC champion at 140 pounds.

The Mexican-American knockout artist also has the chance to salvage his image after getting knocked out by reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in April of 2023.

He boasted of his potential to end the upcoming Haney fight early in uncharacteristic fashion but Haney responded with a brutal gut-check.

Devin Haney blasts Ryan Garcia for being a quitter

Haney questioned Garcia’s credibility in Sunday’s airing of DAZN’s “Face Off,” citing that he has not scored a knockout against an elite-level fighter in his 25-fight career. He also clowned the 25-year-old for being a one-trick pony.

Garcia shot down that notion and mocked the California native by declaring that he’d knock him out with his offhand on fight night.

“Bro it would be funny if I knock you out with a right hand. How hilarious would that would be? ‘Only has a left hook’ and then, boom! That would be comedy,” Garcia said.

The Ring’s No. 7 pound-for-pound fighter in the world found Garcia’s boast to be the actual comedy. He resurfaced the way in which Garcia fell to Davis in a stinging shot to his ego.

“I feel like I’m levels above him,” Haney asserted. “I feel like he hasn’t fought on that elite level, but when he did, he quit. At the end of the day, rather he wants to admit it or not, the world watched him take a knee. The world watched him Colin Kaepernick. So at the end of the day, what has he really done on the elite level?”

Garcia did take a knee following Davis’ punishing body shot in the seventh round of their megafight last year.

While he bounced back in an eighth-round KO victory against Oscar Duarte in December of 2033, he has not garnered the same support from savants who question his durability, chin, and versatility.

Haney made sure to put his lowest moment as a professional on the front street.

The former undisputed lightweight champion has won all of his last eight bouts by way of unanimous decision, so he may not knockout Garcia as he also claimed on Sunday. Though, he has no fear of being put to the canvas either.