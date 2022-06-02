Battlefield 2042 Season 1 early patch notes: Start time, new Specialist, more

The Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Zero Hour patch is almost here as DICE looks to get its game back up to speed with various Specialist changes and new content for players to explore.

BF2042 hasn’t had the best go after its initial launch in October 2021, as fan concerns continue to mount while the devs fix some of the more pressing issues in the title. Still, DICE is finally moving forward with Season 1 for 2042 with a lot riding on the upcoming patch.

Though the studio has yet to reveal all that will be coming in the next Battlefield update, we already have some clues as to what will be packaged in the download. Including a brand-new Specialist.

While we wait for a full reveal, some aspects like a new BF 2042 Battle Pass has been leaked, thanks to dataminer ‘Temporyal’ along with other snippets of information that players can look forward to.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 start time

A release date for Battlefield 2042 Season 1 has yet to be announced but its believed that DICE will give a full reveal as soon as June 6, according to games insider Tom Henderson.

It won’t be long after that when fans will know when they can get into all that Season, which should run until the end of August according to EA’s BF2042 roadmap.

Final update regarding datamined content linked to #Battlefield2042 "Season 1: Zero Hour": 🇵🇱 New Specialist: Ewelina Lis

🎯 Guided Rocket Launcher Gadget

🚁 Stealth Helicopters

🍁 Dedicated Exposure Playlists

🪙 Premium Battle Passes Additional details: pic.twitter.com/U64Ye45T7s — temporyal (@temporyal) May 30, 2022

Battlefield 2042 Specialist Ewelina Lis

A new Polish Specialist is dropping into Battlefield 2042 once Season 1 launches when Ewelina Lis joins the growing cast of characters.

The operator is said to have a Guided Rocket Launcher while the Specialist’s trait is yet to be known. DICE will likely have a full rundown on the new op when the studio officially reveals the upcoming patch.

Battlefield 2042 new map and vehicles

The Battlefield 2042 map pool is set to expand with the introduction of Exposure, a warzone set in Canada on a ruined research facility with different layers to combat.

Exposure is the only map expected to launch in the Season 1 update. Exposure will debut with both a 24/7 playlist and a ‘Mayhem’ playlist for players to get as many reps in on the new locale as they want.

On top of that, two new vehicles are making their way to the game in the RAH-88 Shoshone and the KA-99 Hannibal attack helicopters.

The Battlefield 2042 fandom can’t wait for what DICE has in store in the Season 1 update, and we’ll be sure to update this piece with every detail once it’s revealed.