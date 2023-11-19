Horrifying Baldur’s Gate 3 mouth glitch shocks players

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community was horrified when one player shared a glitch that was causing characters in his game to have freakish facial expressions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has well exceeded the developer’s expectations for the game, thanks to its diverse and nearly immaculate gameplay that allows players to create their own story.

But the game hasn’t been without its glitches, like Goblins yelling at an empty rack, or Karniss being trapped in an endless cycle of pain thanks to the Shadow Curse.

Article continues after ad

Whilst the Karniss glitch horrified players, a new glitch has been scaring players equally as much as it caused all the characters in a player’s Baldur’s Gate 3 run to have horror movie-esque facial expressions and forced grins.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 scary mouth glitch spooks player

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player opened up his game to discover that the characters in his game didn’t look like they usually did: “I have an inkling that I may have broken something.“

Players were skeptical after seeing the characters they had grown to love showing odd expressions they had never shown before.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“What a time to have eyes,” one player joked. “Min looks like she’s unhinged her jaw and is about to devour me,” said another.

Others found the glitched expression to have an uncanny resemblance to an infamous figure in The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, the Mouth of Sauron.

Article continues after ad

New Line Cinema

“My master, Sauron the Great, bids you welcome. Is there any in this rout with the authority to treat with me?” one commented under the Baldur’s Gate 3 players’ post, drawing reference between the glitched characters and the Mouth of Sauron’s interaction with Aragorn.

Article continues after ad

Players weren’t upset about the glitch, however, and find the game’s unlimited possibilities and unexpected turns (even if they are glitches) to be what makes it so endearing.