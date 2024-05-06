Baldur’s Gate 3’s Lorroakan didn’t get the focus he deserved

There are plenty of villains in Baldur’s Gate 3, but one key Wizard should have received more attention, as his tale could have been a perfect slow burner for act three.

From the Chosen Three, Raphael, the Elder Brain, and even the True Souls, Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t exactly lacking in enemies to defeat. However, some seem to take a much higher spot in the storyline, while others get forgotten about, being resigned to a simple hack-and-slash with very little emotional connection.

Lorroakan is one such character, as many players usually either head into his tower and defeat him, or simply ignore the questline and forget about him entirely. This is extremely saddening as his storyline is the perfect amount of twisted and emotional, while also linking perfectly to multiple key companions.

Ultimately, Lorroakan deserved a much higher focus, both in battle and storyline. His tower could have worked much like a dungeon, instead of simply teleporting to his bedroom without so much as a bodyguard to stop you. After all, a high-powered Wizard would have had protective spells stopping any unwanted intruders, or constructs to protect him. So why not use them against the players?

Then there’s his storyline. As detailed by both Gale and Aylin, Lorroakan is constantly seen to be a bit of a hack and a pretty evil person. He’s quick to abuse vulnerable people around him and even targets NPCs close to the player, like Rolan. As such, it’s easy for him to prompt some anger among the players, yet all we’re allowed to do is destroy him in a few rounds, rather than savoring his demise.

The fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 are also echoing the same sentiments, with some feeling bad about how quick his death is. Many argue that his tower should have been slower, allowing you to really understand his cruelty and actively pursue ending his life. Others agree, highlighting how his storyline is a little rushed, and that a slower build-up and higher focus could have made it all the more memorable.

There’s no way Larian would have been able to put an intense focus on every enemy in Baldur’s Gate 3, but for Lorroakan to desire so much and take from so many beloved characters, it almost seems a shame that he wasn’t a more satisfying storyline.