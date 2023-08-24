Baldur’s Gate 3 players want a key feature from Dragon Age: Origins added

From the moment it was fully released, Baldur’s Gate 3 proved itself to be a huge success, with gamers everywhere adoring the expansive world. However, despite a lengthy early access, not all features are popular with fans.

Naturally, certain Baldur’s Gate 3 features haven’t been the most popular among certain fans. Sure, the likes of the game’s romance, hilarious companions, and ability to make the game your own is Baldur’s Gate 3’s primary selling point – but for a world as large as this one, it would be an impressive feat to get every element perfect.

However, one feature has got fans begging for an alteration, with many wishing Baldur’s Gate 3 took one vital element from Dragon Age: Origins.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have had enough of one major feature

Posting onto Reddit, one user shared their desire for change, highlighting how the “ability to upgrade and modify companions when at camp” was a Dragon Age: Origins feature BG3 should certainly apply to their game.

They went on to explain how they “find it pretty tedious having to add each companion to your party just to level them up or change their equipment.”

The post was quickly filled with players agreeing with the statement, proving this was a feature the entire community was in support of.

One user turned the focus onto the modifying aspect, explaining how “inventory management overall needs work,” highlighting the fact that you need to recruit a companion in your camp in order to see what was in their inventory and empty or fill it. “I’m hoping it comes with the big patch. I think this is something we’ll see eventually. Even if we don’t, mods will come along,” they went on to explain.

As we know, there is a large patch coming up for BG3, including a variety of large changes, so this could be one of them. If not, there are always some of the game’s best mods to help out.

Many other players had the same thoughts, with most “hoping they add this feature in Patch 2.” Others posed ideas surrounding how to fix the issue, with one explaining that “Leaving camp should start with a party selection screen, and accessing inventory management in camp should allow us to scroll through all companions.”

Along with the hundreds of comments agreeing with the OP, one user summed up the community’s thoughts: “I’d be surprised if there were a single person who wouldn’t wish for better companion management. From selecting who you travel with, to adjusting their inventory.”

It’s clear the community would love this to be an added feature, just like they’d love to see some removed features come back to Baldur’s Gate 3.