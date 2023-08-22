Baldur’s Gate 3 players stumble upon removed feature leaving community divided

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are constantly discovering new mechanics and hidden details. And now, one player has stumbled upon a status effect that was seemingly removed from the game, sparking a mixture of reactions within the community.

A bird located in Druid Grove has an “Exhausted” condition that reads: “Lack of rest has left you exhausted. There are six levels of exhaustion, and each level is worse than the last. Completing a Long rest reduces your exhaustion level by 1.”

However, this condition isn’t found on the player and companion side of the game, leading to speculation that it was either removed altogether or perhaps considered but has yet to be fully implemented.

The discovery has led to a discussion among Baldur’s Gate 3 players, with opinions divided on whether the mechanic should have been included in the game.

Many players expressed relief that the Exhaustion mechanic was removed, worrying that it would have added unnecessary difficulty to the game. Comments such as “Thank goodness they removed it. Act 1 makes a big deal about moving quickly and not letting time waste. I can’t imagine no long rests AND a penalty. Just feels unnecessarily punitive,” all reflect this sentiment.

Others were glad that the mechanic was cut, citing concerns about how it would have interfered with the game’s quest timing and long rest events. One user stated, “Glad they didn’t add it because events are tied to long rests and some quests are timed.”

However, not everyone agrees. A portion of the community expressed disappointment that the Exhaustion mechanic was not included, as they felt it could have added strategic depth to the game. Some players regret missing out on important cutscenes that only activate after long rests, and others noted that they ended up with a surplus of unused camp supplies.

One player commented, “I wish they would have kept that in the game considering there’s quite a lot of camp scenes you can miss if you try to avoid long rests, and you won’t realize until you see them online and someone mentions that you missed them because you avoided long rests.”

Others saw potential benefits in the mechanic, with one user stating, “Honestly points of exhaustion could be good to bring back strategically after key quests to encourage people to actually use the 4000 camp supplies and long rest for cutscenes.”

The discovery also led to some intriguing insights from players who noticed in-game hints related to exhaustion, such as characters commenting on feeling tired.

Whether seen as a missed opportunity or a wisely avoided pitfall, the finding has added to the ongoing conversation about the game’s design and player experience.