Baldur’s Gate 3 features a subtle FFXIV easter egg for MMO’s most heartbreaking moment

Players of the hugely popular Baldur’s Gate 3 have discovered a Final Fantasy XIV easter egg that calls back to one of the game’s saddest moments.

One of the best aspects of the widely successful RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 is its sheer size. The game’s various maps are absolutely littered with people to meet, things to do, and enemies to slay. Because of this, the game’s multiple acts can take a good many hours to complete, meaning you’ll spend a lot of time with your party members.

The game’s large size also makes it perfect for hiding tiny details and easter eggs, giving the most adventurous players a little treat for their efforts. Often times these can come in the form of items referring back to previous games, or even as achievements or dialogue delivered by the characters.

It appears that Baldur’s Gate 3 has paid tribute to one of the most popular MMORPGs Final Fantasy XIV, leaving players absolutely devastated after reminding them about one of the game’s saddest moments.

Baldur’s Gate 3 easter egg reminds FFXIV players of game’s saddest moment

One of the inspirations players can gain as a Folk Hero in Baldur’s Gate 3 is titled “A Smile Better Suits…” Whilst this doesn’t seem like much on the surface, any FFXIV player would immediately recognize this line as one of the saddest and iconic of the Heavensward expansion.

The line calls back to the character Haurchefant and their dying moments. The NPC who remained a stalwart friend throughout the expansion eventually saves the Warrior of Light with their shield, sacrificing themself in the process. Haurchefant, ever kind, comforts the distraught main character, speaking these words.

“Oh do not look at me so. A smile better suits a hero…”

This emotional culmination occurs right at the height of the Heavensward story, leaving FFXIV players devastated. Someone at Larian Studios must’ve thought similar, and implemented the dialogue to remind players of a friend once lost.