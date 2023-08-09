Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds a hilarious Avatar: The Last Airbender reference

While playing as a Monk, a Baldur’s Gate 3 player encountered a cabbage merchant who hilariously references an iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender running gag.

Baldur’s Gate 3 may go down in history as the most replayable games of all time.

Despite the main story alone being 75 to 100 hours long, the fact that characters respond differently to players depending on their actions, race, class, and more means no two playthroughs will be the same.

If the game already wasn’t impressive enough, one player found a great Avatar: The Last Airbender reference that seems to only be accessible by speaking to a certain NPC while playing as a specific class.

Baldur’s Gate 3 references Avatar: The Last Airbender’s “My Cabbages!” gag

While exploring Baldur’s Gate 3, Reddit user Persies came across a merchant named Geezer Loryss standing next to a toppled cart yelling about thieves who had ruined his wares.

That alone would be enough to amuse Avatar fans, but the joke goes further.

Persies was playing as a Monk, and the merchant quickly caught onto that fact, noting their “stoic stance” and “calming presence.” After identifying the player as a “monastic type,” Loryss tells them to “stay clear of [his] cabbages” as “your sort have done enough damage as it is.”

It’s not clear what traumatic interactions Geezer Loryss and his cabbages have had with Monks, but it’s safe to assume his experiences resemble those of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s cabbage merchant. On several occasions, Aang managed to destroy or damage one unfortunate man’s stock, causing him to hilariously scream “My cabbages!”

Nickelodeon Avatar’s Cabbage Merchant is an iconic part of the animated series.

Though intended to be a one-off gag, the creators and fans were so amused by the cabbage merchant that he became a recurring character. He went on to appear in several more episodes of the original series, as well as the graphic novels, comics, and video games.

Sequel series The Legend of Korra also references the cabbage merchant, who went on to found a manufacturing company fittingly named “Cabbage Corp.”

This Baldur’s Gate 3 Easter egg is just another example of how deep Larian Studios’ RPG is. Just about every choice – including race, class, and background – comes with some bearing on the story and dialogue. Players have already found a reference to one of Final Fantasy XIV’s most tragic moments when playing as a Folk Hero, and they will certainly be finding more for years to come.