Baldur’s Gate 3 player doesn’t realize that one common item can weigh him down easily

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered that one of the most common and useful items in the game has a carry weight, leading to party members becoming encumbered.

Carry weight is a major annoyance in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially for a party where the heroes have low Strength scores. Each character can only carry so much gear before becoming encumbered, which can drastically lower their speed.

The encumbrance issue is one of the most frustrating aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3, to the point where mods exist to stop it from being a problem. It makes sense for carry weight to be in the game, as it prevents players from stealing everything not nailed down, but it’s a hassle to deal with.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The player picks up so much treasure in Baldur’s Gate 3 that it’s easy to lose track of what’s heavy and what’s not, as the backpack gets filled with food, scrolls, potions, quest items, and ammo. In fact, one of the most common items in the game can be adding to your weight load without you realizing it.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered that gold has carry weight

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has created a thread about their discovery regarding gold, as they just noticed it has a carry weight relative to the amount you own. They were swiftly joined by other players who also didn’t know that gold was heavy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Wait wait…this makes sense why I’m always knocking on encumbrance,” one user writes, “That and I’m hoarding an arsenal of arrows and bombs.”

Players are confused because many games don’t give their currency a carry weight, even ones with a strict inventory system. Usually, acquiring gold or its fantasy equivalent is intended to be useful, so players shouldn’t have to worry about proper accounting or making room for it.

It should be mentioned that the Dungeons & Dragons 5E rules, which Baldur’s Gate 3 adapts, also have a carry weight and encumbrance system, but most people ignore it because it’s just not fun to manage. Unfortunately, Larian didn’t bring this lesson with them into Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The best way to solve the issue is to have one character (usually Karlach or Lae’zel) max out their Strength score as soon as possible, allowing them to become the pack mule of the group. That way, they can carry all the gold and you’ll never have to worry about encumbrance again.