Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #4 notes: Color-blind feature, hireling alterations, more

A brand new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is here, bringing new accessibility features, and the opportunity to customize your Hirelings. Here’s everything added in this patch.

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released out of early access in September 2023, it’s seen a variety of major patches and hotfixes, each adding some highly anticipated features, and fixing any bugs as soon as they reveal themselves.

Now, the fourth major patch has been revealed, with extensive changes coming to the popular title. These include some ideal visual customization options and great accessibility additions. Here’s everything added in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #4 patch notes.

What changed in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #4?

One key element that’s been added to Baldur’s Gate 3 is the ability to change how the game looks. There are now three different accessibility options that affect the colors used, greatly aiding any color-blind players. There will be three modes: Protanopia, Deuteranopia, or Tritanopia.

On top of this, Larian has now added the ability to customize your hirelings’ appearance when you recruit them with Withers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #4 notes

The detailed patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3’s fourth major patch have been provided below. Be warned, there could be spoilers below.

Highlights

You can now dismiss dead avatars to Withers’ Wardrobe. Withers will now also explain how the wardrobe works.

You can now customise hirelings’ appearance when recruiting them.

Colour-blind mode: We’ve added a setting to the Accessibility tab that will allow you to choose protanopia, deuteranopia, or tritanopia. This affects the colours used to distinguish factions and relations: map and minimap icons, portrait frames, and character outlines and circles.

Gameplay

Refined Scratch’s fetch behaviour. He will now fetch… pretty much everything.

Archfey warlocks now get a choice of cantrip at Level 4 as intended.

Updated the mechanics of Speak with Dead so that you can cast it again if you didn’t ask any questions the first time. (For example, if you’re told the corpse doesn’t want to speak to its killer, and then you cast the spell again in Wild Shape.)

At Level 6, Knowledge Domain clerics will now correctly gain ‘Channel Divinity: Read Thoughts’, Nature Domain clerics will now correctly gain ‘Dampen Elements’, and Trickery Domain clerics will now correctly gain ‘Channel Divinity: Cloak of Shadows’.

When you purchase a statue from Boney in the circus, you can now choose to make it look like you in full equipment, in camp clothes, or naked.

Scratch’s ball will now be harder to lose. If you lost his ball, go see him at camp and he might give it back. (Ball warranty voided for chasm-related accidents.)

Added a controller option so that, if you want, you can have the End Turn button require a hold instead of a tap.

Fixed the Enemy of Justice condition sometimes applying when it shouldn’t.

Fixed an issue where assaulting someone while Invisible would still cause a guard to spot you and start a dialogue with you if there was a civilian nearby.

Halsin will no longer spontaneously decide it’d be fun to turn into a bear before he talks to you in Act I.

Added more autosaves in the Shadow-Cursed Lands and to several Wyrm’s Crossing and Lower City locations, including the Steel Watch Foundry, Iron Throne, and Rivington.

Licking the hunk of spider meat in the Gauntlet of Shar might make you sick. You should have listened to Gale.

You can now read the recipe for the Emperor’s favourite soup.

You can now use sponges and soaps to clean up your party members, removing grime, bruises, blood, and bad odours!

Combat

Cazador suddenly remembered he can turn into mist and fly, so he’ll no longer give up the ghost if he falls into a chasm.

Fixed an inconsistent issue where enemies wouldn’t do anything during combat except Dash and move.

Fixed some NPCs being able to shoot through floors and ceilings. They’ve said they’ll play fair.

Flow

We’ve told Mol to be more polite and thank you if you saved Mirkon from the harpies. This will close up the quest correctly.

Added better multiplayer support for the post-celebration night in Act I. Now all avatars can choose which companion they want to get jiggy with.

Lae’zel was having trouble getting over Act I and Act II. She’ll no longer make certain comments in Act III as though you’re still in the earlier stages of your adventure.

Blocked some quest updates for Jaheira’s quest when you skip certain parts of it to avoid spoiling big reveals.

The Gur will now support you in the endgame if their questline was peacefully resolved in Cazador’s lair.

If Avatar Gale or a Tav with Gale as a recruited companion is nearby to witness the elder brain in the Colony, they will be preferred as the active speaker in the dialogue for Gale’s origin moment.

Added new dialogue options for Minsc when he learns about the connection between the Dark Urge and Gortash.

Now Connor will disappear if Mayrina decides to destroy the hag wand in Act III. You can also talk to him if you resurrect him with the wand.

Yenna now correctly returns to camp after a companion is abducted.

Gale should no longer complain about you making a deal with Raphael if you haven’t.

Art

Tweaked the colour of the Potion of Mind Reading to distinguish it from Potions of Healing.

Animation

Added some new idle animations and behaviours for Minthara, Halsin, Shadowheart, and Lae’zel at camp.

Karlach will now feel more alive while idle in camp rather than just standing there doing nothing.

UI

You can now customise which solution is selected in the second slot of the Alchemy panel.

Added map markers for when characters want to talk to you.

Added unique map icons for the Magic Mirror and Withers’ Wardrobe.

Improved the Skills section of the Character Sheet: Added icons for the individual skills, added stars to indicate Proficiency and Expertise in certain skills, and improved the skill tooltips.

Combat rounds are now displayed under separate headings in the Combat Log so it’s easier to distinguish when things happened.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a crash when the game checked for falling items while you’re not fully loaded into a level or region (e.g. when loading a savegame).

Fixed an infinite loop of leaving and entering combat when you’re the only player character in a combat and you have a condition that affects whether the NPCs consider you targetable (e.g. Feigning Death).

Fixed a bug blocking the second split-screen player from moving until they open a UI after having disconnected and reconnected.

Fixed the skill proficiency value not updating in Character Creation.

Fixed a crash when switching between controller and keyboard and mouse immediately after completing Character Creation.

Fixed a crash when an item gets destroyed while an NPC is trying to pick it up.

Fixed multiple cases where you couldn’t select dialogue options.

Fixed a bug preventing you from initiating dialogues.

Fixed a GPU crash.

Fixed a potential crash on multiplayer when the host triggers the scene with Nightsong after defeating Balthazar and the client is controlling Shadowheart.

Fixed an occasional crash when loading a savegame made after freeing Nightsong and exiting the Shadowfell.

Fixed a blocker preventing progress past Act II due to Shadowheart not leaving the party correctly.

Looting True Soul Nere’s corpse after picking it up will no longer freeze the game.

COMBAT AND BALANCE

Across Acts

When a character uses an off-hand ranged attack, Dexterity is no longer added to the damage. This now aligns with off-hand melee attacks.

Rage can no longer be used while under the effects of Calm Emotions.

The Spellmight Gloves now only work with spells that have Attack Rolls.

Wearing the Yuan-Ti Scale Mail while having the Medium Armour Master feat no longer caps the AC Dexterity bonus to 3.

Cloudkill upcasted to Level 6 no longer costs a Level 5 spell slot.

Updated the Mud Elemental’s Multiattack to only deal Bludgeoning damage. Its Multiattack can also now only target Muddy creatures or creatures standing in a Mud surface.

The Earth Elemental’s Multiattack now deals unarmed damage on its second attack.

Improved the Flame Blade’s AI.

Fixed meazels’ Shadow Teleport spell also teleporting the target character’s summons.

Raphael’s Igniting Spark now requires its target to roll a Dexterity Saving Throw. It also now does more damage, and still does half damage on a successful save.

Fixed the Bone Chill and Mummy Rot conditions not blocking HP regeneration for Undead characters.

Fixed Sneak Attack applying to spells in certain situations.

Hail of Thorns now maintains its cost at higher levels.

The ‘Topple the Big Folk’ action unlocked with Balduran’s Giantslayer can be used against creatures of any size now. The additional damage and the Prone condition will, however, only be applied to Large, Huge, or Gargantuan creatures.

Adjusted the price of the Hood of the Weave and the Circlet of Inner Turmoil.

Increased the price of the Scroll of True Resurrection.

Characters who have an Ability Score reduced to 0 via a condition (e.g. Devoured Intellect) will now consistently die.

Fixed the incorrect damage bonus being conferred by the Horns of the Berserker helmet. It now grants a +2 Necrotic damage bonus.

The Blind condition for ‘Aspect of the Beast: Chimpanzee’ will no longer drop at the start of the target’s turn.

Fixed a bug causing swarmed enemies to skip their turn if the Dash condition wasn’t removed.

Fixed the mind flayer Dominate Person spell being considered a cantrip.

Myrmidon Wild Shapes for Circle of the Moon druids now have damage resistances befitting their elemental type.

Way of the Open Hand monks’ ‘Flurry of Blows: Push’ action now deals Falling damage to targets pushed off ledges.

Adjusted the damage radius of the Death Burst action taken by mephits summoned through Conjure Minor Elemental.

Barbarians’ ‘Rage: Tiger Heart’ damage now scales to 3 at higher levels, as intended.

Attacking non-hostile (but not allied) creatures will now maintain Rage.

Fixed nearby civilians joining combat if you steal items while in combat.

Picking up the disarmed weapons of characters in combat will no longer be considered a crime. You can also now use owned items in combat even around characters who are not participating in combat.

Fixed NPCs sometimes taking too long during their turn in combat due to trying to reach an unreachable position.

If you drop your weapon in combat, your allies should now know better than to pick it up for themselves before you get the chance to.

Protection from Evil and Good should now protect you against meenlocks’ Fear Aura, and the aura will go away if the meenlock gets knocked out.

Rerolling a Critical Fail on a spell that has a Saving Throw will no longer cause the spell to land a Critical Hit.

Fixed your Dexterity modifier being added to ranged off-hand damage before you have the Dual Wielder feat.

Fixed enemies overvaluing Blinding conditions so much that they would sometimes just give up and skip their turn.

Earth Myrmidons and Fire Myrmidons will no longer lose Muck to Metal and Myrmidon’s Immolation, respectively, when taking other actions such as Disengage.

Fixed the hag having incorrect AC and attribute values while in one of her Polymorphed forms.

Act I

Fixed goblins sometimes going idle during combat and not using portals (like the burrow holes in the Goblin Camp) correctly.

Fixed Lump’s Intelligence being higher than intended. He does, however, remain a gourmand.

Polma will now use her Throw Stone spell properly against characters on high ground.

Fixed some corpses animated by Gekh Coal not joining combat if they are too far away.

Fixed a bug where choosing to attack Gekh Goal via dialogue wasn’t making him permanently hostile.

Fixed the corpses that Gekh Coal animates having the Temporarily Hostile condition.

Spore servants raised by Glut now have spellcasting blocked.

Added 2 Animated Armours to the combat with Bernard in Tactician Mode.

Act II

Fixed the barbarian in the Self-Same Trial not being able to use its Rage ability. Also added some passives it was meant to have.

Fixed the Visages not joining combat if you use the Attack button in the dialogue with Gerringothe Thorm.

Fixed a bug causing the Visages to become Surprised if you attack Gerringothe Thorm and they get teleported to her.

Fixed Flesh’s Corpulent Rage not making him go Berserk if there were no characters or items nearby.

Fixed Flesh not going Berserk when receiving half damage from a successful spell save.

Fixed the Apostle of Myrkul missing several Bleeding-related condition immunities that are typical of other Undead creatures.

Fixed Gerringothe Thorm getting some negative conditions removed when she loses one of her pieces of armour.

Necromites will no longer attempt to offer themselves to the Apostle of Myrkul if he is unable to use his Consume the Faithful spell.

During the attacks of the justiciars in the Gauntlet of Shar, if you become Invisible and the justiciars can’t find you, they will stop constantly joining and leaving combat.

Fixed the combat with the Arcane Turrets at the Arcane Tower not ending if you used Lump’s War Horn to summon the ogres and then the turrets got reduced to 0 HP.

Act III

Cazador now has Legendary Resistance in Tactician Mode and not in Explorer or Balanced mode.

Fixed the Attuned Crystals not all providing cover from Ansur’s Stormheart Nova.

Added a condition to clarify when you’d be in range of Ansur’s Stormheart Nova.

Fixed Ansur sometimes inexplicably dying to chasms.

The Necromites spawned from the Skeletal Involucres in the fight with Ketheric will now enter combat as expected.

The Slayer’s Saving Throws are now dynamic. The Slayer now also gains Extra Attack(s) as part of the form.

Fixed the Spectator possibly moving into the floor during the High Hall Courtyard combat.

Dribbles now has the Clown Face-Paint condition. He no longer has the Dauntless passive.

Swapped Viola’s Hold Person spell for Hideous Laughter.

Removed the Drunken Inhale spell from the djinni in the circus.

The djinni in the circus can now conjure an Air Elemental.

Bitey Buddy will be more likely to Howl and Blink in combat.

Gave Rion scimitars instead of a club and shield.

Created a custom Flame Blade for Rion so she doesn’t have to conjure a new one every turn.

Gave Rion the proper Circle of the Moon passives for her Myrmidon Wild Shape.

Fixed Unholy Assassins of Bhaal not using the right abilities.

In Explorer Mode, Raphael now does 3d6 Force damage to each Pillar of Souls when he uses Consume Souls.

The default action when clicking on Astarion when he’s captured by Cazador is now Help.

Fixed Astarion’s summons fighting on Cazador’s side when you start combat with Cazador and Astarion gets captured.

Fixed harmful conditions on the vampire spawn ticking down in real time during Cazador’s ritual. They now tick down once per combat turn.

Fixed an issue where the vampire spawn, upon leaving the Ritual Room, could walk through a harmful surface left after the combat with Cazador and become hostile towards you.

Cazador now summons the second wave of bats during the 6th combat round, not the 5th.

Fixed Cazador sometimes using the wrong Jump spell while in Mist Form.

Ascended Cazador now gains permanent Legendary Resistance.

Increased the damage and spell DC of Rolan’s Firestorm and Lorroakan’s Firestorm.

Fixed an issue that meant Hope couldn’t upcast the spells she should be able to upcast.

Made several changes to the Orin boss fight: ‘Unstoppable’ now stacks to a maximum of 12 instead of 10. Blood Skeletons are stronger and have more HP. Increased the Dexterity of Orin’s Slayer form by 4 and removed the +2 AC it granted.

The Slayer’s ‘Let the Slaughter Begin’ is now an action.

Gave Hoots Hooligan some gold.

Fixed the combat behaviour of the deva that appears if you mess around in the Stormshore Tabernacle. Made him stronger, too.

The Unbreakable Will of the Netherbrain will no longer play its animation for receiving damage if an attack misses it.

Amelyssan, Sendai, and Illasera will now use different attack styles after Sarevok dies.

Fixed an issue where the combat on top of the Netherbrain didn’t get properly culled if you had party members left behind before the portal.

The Slayer’s Critical Hit damage now works with higher level Slayers.

Fixed the controllable Steel Watcher in the endgame being unable to use one of its spells.

Ansur’s Water Myrmidons should now be able to heal him as well.

Buffed several of the allies in the endgame: Fixed the Harpers only using 1 attack per round despite having Extra Attack. Increased the Harpers’ HP and added the Archery passive. The Gur Hunters now have the Elixir of Viciousness buff and the Longstrider buff. Florrick’s Cohort have the Elixir of Heroism buff. Nightbringer’s Shadow Adepts have various cleric buffs. Increased the Armoured Owlbear’s HP. Increased Mizora’s HP and gave her the Magic Resistance passive. The spell unlocked by Mol’s boon is now stronger.

Reworked the stats of all the Sharrans in the House of Grief so that they have all the correct racial features.

Fixed the Petrified Debtors and Hope being able to join combat while chained.

Fixed Rolan not using his unique spells in Act III.

Upgraded Klaus in the circus so that he has appropriate spells and stats for a Level 8 sorcerer.

Updated the level, spell school, and save ability for Hope’s Revoke Guest Status spell.

Cazador now has Legendary Resistance in Tactician Mode.

Increased Cazador’s sight range back to the intended range.

Cazador now has the ability to turn into a swarm of bats to move around faster.

Cazador will no longer be able to use Attack of Opportunity while in his Mist Form.

Reduced the Farslayer of Bhaal’s sight to 30m.

Toobin now has more spell slots and utility spells so he’s less likely to go dying all the time.

Fixed the Netherbrain Tentacles not being immune to Prone.

Added visual feedback to clarify the area the Farslayer of Bhaal can target with his ritual.

Houndmaster Pol and his dogs have the new Hunter’s Camouflage feature in Tactician Mode.

Houndmaster Pol now has the Alert feature in Tactician Mode.

Ghost Dogs now have the Evasion feature in Tactician Mode.

NPCs will now give proper consideration to Steel Watchers’ self-destruct area and steer clear of it.

Auntie Ethel’s Veil of the Weird can only be cast once in the endgame battle now.

GAMEPLAY

When you use a spell to make the first strike to initiate combat (within the 6 seconds of real-time before the combat begins), you will now have the appropriate number of resources deducted on your turn.

Fixed the ‘Path is interrupted!’ error showing up when trying to Jump or Fly to higher ground.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t use the hotbar portrait as a target to cast a spell.

Fixed some visual issues like black walls caused by a savegame loading issue.

Fixed NPCs not reacting correctly when you vandalise their items.

Fixed a bug where NPCs who were supposed to change their attitude towards the whole party would only change it towards one random party member.

Props used in idle animations (like mugs and newspapers) are now hidden when the people using them are hidden.

Increased the value of the ‘Envoys at Table’ painting and Oskar Fevras’ custom player painting.

Fixed characters in crowds occasionally jittering on loading a savegame.

Fixed the nodes of the brain puzzle in the Colony sometimes stretching after saving and loading.

You can now continue pinging if you’ve already pinged once, without needing to re-enter ping mode.

Fixed a bug that would let you cast certain spells without consuming Sorcery Points.

Fixed a bug causing issues with the Lava Valve in Grymforge.

Fixed an issue causing certain surfaces like Noxious Fumes to be invisible and uninteractable.

While dual-wielding, swapping a weapon to a different slot no longer removes all conditions applied by the weapon’s passive feature.

Fixed the incorrect gold amount being removed from your inventory when learning multiple spells at once.

Fixed VO sometimes not playing (e.g. for the Dark Urge’s introduction in Character Creation and for Us on the nautiloid) when using the PS5 PlayGo feature.

Fixed Invisibility not working correctly when reapplying Invisibility to Invisible creatures.

Fixed an issue preventing you from speaking to certain companions on your behalf when playing on multiplayer with two avatars. The game would prompt you to vote on a dialogue option instead of letting you select it for yourself.

Triggering Gortash’s grenades (‘About to Explode’) will now invalidate the Fancy Footwork achievement.

Getting Wet will remove the pixie’s curse.

Combat will now trigger correctly if you fail to use your tadpole powers on the sleeping bugbear at the Goblin Camp.

Fixed a typo in the spell properties of Wild Shape that was causing the wrong Wild Shape condition to be applied.

The desk at the Elarrathin Residence now properly animates and opens, and you can now see where it leads.

Particularly aggressive guards, like the goblins in Act I, won’t try to arrest you for committing murder – they’ll attack you straight away.

If you kill the Emperor in the Astral Plane and trigger the Game Over screen, you are no longer teleported back to camp.

Creatures revived with Animating Spores now have their spellcasting blocked.

Characters with the Entertainer background will get an Inspiration Point for meeting Sarevok.

Doing anything that upsets Balthazar will now make him temporarily hostile.

Fixed the Fearful condition dropping if the target is still in the caster’s line of sight.

Made sure Lower City NPCs return to their original positions after moving around during combat or due to a crime.

Scrying Eyes in Moonrise Towers will now only react to theft and vandalism if they see the crime being committed.

Vandalising things like Warryn’s favourite crate or committing other crimes around the bandits near the Act I chapel will cause the bandits to react.

Rags Deelarma in front of the Counting House will now actually take your money if you offer her some.

Fixed the Forced Turn-Based Mode tutorial pop-up from triggering right after Gale’s death. You have more important things to pay attention to – like his Necrotic Aura slowly killing you.

Fixed an issue caused by the ‘default’ option for genitals in Character Creation.

Added new moments in which a paladin will break their oath, like torturing a prisoner, killing a pixie after helping her, burying someone alive, breaking someone’s legs… Y’know, your regular Tuesday afternoon.

The Animated Armours in Sorcerous Sundries will now start combat if they witness you attempting to lockpick doors.

Fixed an issue that prevented Perception checks from triggering on some items.

Fixed a tripwire that had no Disarm option beneath the Beach House in the Lower City.

Fixed some Counting House chandeliers not falling when their hinges are destroyed.

Removed a duplicate piece of armour sold by Araj Oblodora in Moonrise Towers.

The corpses of the thugs that try to execute Volo in Baldur’s Gate will no longer appear as owned, so looting them won’t trigger crime reactions.

Fixed the hag’s Whispering Mask causing double Saving Throws.

NPCs are now much less likely to hear you when you’re looting corpses, so they won’t call guards anymore when you’re inside a building and they’re outside.

Fixed having Detect Thoughts active preventing you from stealing the egg from Crèche Y’llek.

Because Viconia’s Heartform Terrors are illusions, Dominate Beast will no longer work on them.

Updated the Displacer Beast condition to work with dialogues – the tadpole power will now drop when you trigger a cinematic dialogue and will be reapplied afterwards.

Fixed a bug where summons of your companion would sometimes attack you after you dismissed the companion.

Fixed Raphael sometimes getting stuck if you tried to attack him outside of dialogue when he appears in Act I.

The Phalar Aluve’s buffs (Singing Sword: Shrieking and Singing Sword: Singing) are now removed when you unequip the sword.

Levers in the Iron Throne now work like other levers in the game and open the cell doors when attacked.

Fixed some spell conditions not triggering crime reactions when cast for the first time.

Dammon has relearned how to use the whetstone for when he is at Last Light and Baldur’s Gate. No more black magic.

Fixed not being able to turn into the strong body type versions of some races via the Mask of the Shapeshifter.

You can now lockpick and pickpocket when fully ceremorphed.

Added some new behaviours for Yenna in the Act III camps.

Shar will no longer confuse your cats and other familiars for your fellow party members when making copies for the Self-Same Trial.

Otto’s Irresistible Dance will now correctly allow characters to try and make a Wisdom Saving Throw each turn to resist the condition.

Fixed some non-guard characters trying to arrest players for committing crimes.

The Wood Woad summons regeneration now works outside of combat.

Fixed an object in the High Hall region sometimes blocking your path and being attacked by the AI.

Fixed an issue where you could shoot through magically protected doors in Cazador’s Dungeon.

You can now loot Cazador’s staff if you kill him after he ascends.

Fixed an issue where using an area-of-effect command near the cells in Cazador’s Dungeon was resulting in a message about an ‘Invisible Helper’ being killed.

The chests found in the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress barracks can now be lockpicked.

Serrik’s chest in the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress barracks can now be opened with Serrik’s key.

Prevented Scratch from giving you two items when you use intimidation to command him to drop whatever he found.

Fixed dragons sometimes attacking their allies needlessly.

The Weary Traveller’s name should no longer be revealed until he actually meets Gale.

If you polymorph, charm, paralyse, or dominate NPCs who are waiting around for you to approach or interact with them, they’ll now consider this a hostile action.

The Mask of the Shapeshifter should no longer make you act as if you are really a member of the target fantasy race – you’re only pretending, after all.

Fixed the Red Dragon’s Draconic Fury ability triggering while polymorphed.

Paintings can now appear as loot.

Aura of Vitality now works with Life Domain clerics’ Disciple of Life passive.

Circle of the Spores Fungal Zombies can now be dismissed.

Fixed a missing DC for a trap in Rainforest’s Basement

Steel Watchers will no longer hunt you forever once you fight one of them.

All your allies will now become hostile towards you if you attack one of them in the Watch Citadel.

Psychic Rend now correctly triggers an Intelligence Saving Throw.

Improved the Leave Camp teleport algorithm to prefer positions near grouped or controllable characters.

Elementals will no longer stand upon death.

The ‘Hot Exit’ background goal for Soldiers will now unlock correctly after you spoiler kill Raphael and escape the House of Hope.

Fixed the Gontr Mael longbow triggering empty Saving Throws without conferring any effects.

Dropping a light source on the light source slot will no longer change your normal weapons.

Controller

Combat cameras in some endgame and boss encounters are now shown to both split-screen players.

Changed how the ping system works on controller so it won’t automatically disable after you use it, meaning you can now ping multiple things easily.

Quick-targeting on controller (D-pad left and right) is now more intuitive when selecting items (and won’t just select the item to the left of what you’ve currently selected).

Fixed a bug where kicking a player out of a split-screen multiplayer game caused the kicked player to be unable to use the mouse and keyboard UI.

Fixed the haptic feedback on PS5 turning on and off randomly.

Fixed some missing voices and black objects sometimes appearing when loading on PS5.

Fixed looting in split-screen sometimes displaying equipment that shouldn’t be lootable if both players are looting different characters.

You can now browse container spells on controller even when they’re not available.

Improved visual feedback and handling of secondary local players in menus.

You can now kick local players via the session manager and lobby.

You can no longer use the Active Search function on controller to bypass the Arcane Barrier in Ramazith’s Tower and pick up the items inside.

Improved the behaviour of multiselect in the Character Sheet and in containers on controller.

Made some changes to Group Hide on controller while in combat: Using the Group Hide option will now only hide the selected character while in combat to prevent other characters using up their actions in advance. You can no longer Hide when it’s not your turn using the Group Hide option. Using Group Hide on a character that is not in combat will no longer affect grouped characters that are.

On multiplayer, you will now load into the Multiplayer Lobby as opposed to the Main Menu if you encounter a connection error.

Fixed Victoria’s Sapping Curse working in real-time instead of Turn-Based Mode.

Fixed Victoria’s Sapping Curse not damaging the character carrying her.

Dropping Victoria’s body and picking it up afterwards is now considered a crime.

Added a ‘Ready to Parry’ condition to githyanki to distinguish when they will parry from when they already have.

You can no longer use Telekinesis to casually move Ansur’s corpse around.

Fixed the game sometimes telling you your target’s too far even if you have enough movement speed while Wild Shaped.

Persuading Rugan with a bard dialogue option should now clear the ownership of the precious cargo.

We’ve asked Tambourine and Zambomba to stop blocking combat at the Elfsong Tavern by trying to join every scrap.

The ‘Rage Impeded’ warning no longer lingers after you respec a character out of the barbarian class.

The Magic Mirror in the crèche camp will now appear in the Active Search.

Fixed an issue that would cause the gremishkas to try to lure you into the Rosymorn Monastery library with their cries even after you’re already in combat with them.

Fixed some items losing their proper textures and looking white when leaving and reentering the hag’s lair in Act I.

Disabled the Examine option for the Magic Mirror.

Fixed some disarmed mines exploding after loading a quicksave.

Withers will no longer take a step forward each time he begins reading his book.

Guards coming to the aid of a pickpocketed character will now react appropriately.

When NPCs call the guards for pickpocketing, the guards won’t arrest you on sight if you’re still around when they arrive. Additionally, if you’re not around, they will start patrolling and looking for players to interrogate rather than immediately calling it a day.

Fixed Magic Missile sometimes not hitting the target due to terrain.

Fixed doors sometimes looking like they’re open but acting like they’re closed. You can now walk through them as expected by selecting the ground beyond.

Fixed The Necromancy of Thay getting locked to a container instead of an inventory through Twisted Binding.

Prevented performance degradation related to characters trying to heal up after a combat ends, and endlessly failing to do so.

Fixed some cases where NPCs did not heal up after a combat finished even though they should.

Fixed the ‘Pick Up and Add to Wares’ option not working on all items.

Kissing Minthara can now sometimes have an additional ramification.

Fixed an edge-case bug where enemies could carry out their Attack of Opportunity from far away when you attempt to jump into their attack range.

You can no longer travel to a new region while another player is in Character Creation. This was breaking Character Creation on split-screen.

Cursed undead won’t talk as though they’re alive during combat anymore.

The Ability Drain illithid power now only lasts while in combat.

You can now learn the Summon Quasit spell via the Scroll of Summon Quasit found in Act III.

Sentinel will now work with Myrmidon Wild Shapes that have weapons. Additionally, Fire Myrmidons’ Hellish Rebuke works again.

Karad will now get a bit closer to the ropes when inspecting them.

Omeluum can now levitate, as befits a mind flayer.

Fixed a mismatch between the preview and execution of projectile paths.

A button on the balcony of Ramazith’s Tower will now correctly fire flame bolts towards the city below.

Magic items that trigger an effect while worn no longer block the Perform action.

Fixed the Potion of Angelic Slumber not resetting Sorcery Points to their maximum.

Lae’zel will no longer continue to sharpen her sword after leaving camp, and will occasionally drink out of her mug again.

Player characters will no longer react to seeing knocked out characters as if they’re dead.

Dismissing a dead avatar to Withers’ Wardrobe will no longer happen after Withers is done talking. You’ll no longer hear an anticipatory poof and see a wardrobe rising.

Soul Echoes dismissed via Withers now have an icon in the Wardrobe container so you can drag them back out again.

Noxious Fumes from the Ichorous Gloves now only affect enemies.

Unequipping the Ring of Twilight will now remove the Treading Twilight condition.

Fixed a bug causing the Cloak of Displacement to remove its Displaced condition when the wearer fails a Hiding check.

The Sword of Chaos’ healing effect won’t trigger when the wielder attacks items anymore.

Fixed the Psychic Spark amulet not affecting Magic Missile cast at Level 4 or higher.

Prisoners in the Iron Throne who die before they are freed will no longer join the combat as corpses when their door is opened.

Recasting Call Lighting will now activate Tempestuous Magic as intended.

Fixed the Nature’s Snare staff triggering empty Saving Throws without conferring any effects.

