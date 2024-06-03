Baldur’s Gate 3 players insist Act Three really isn’t that bad

Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3 is widely renowned as the worst Act in the game, with thousands slamming its pacing and an overwhelming amount of quests – but an equal amount of fans are calling for others to revisit the last parts of the game with a new perspective.

Sure, plenty of things are better with hindsight, but with video games, you get to go back through the story with new knowledge, and it could even allow you the chance to look at a previously hated section with brand new eyes.

One perfect example of this is Baldur’s Gate 3, as now fans are insisting that you need to try out Act Three again, to prove that it’s really not as bad as we’ve all been led to believe.

Larian Studios

During a Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit post, in which one player asked for the most controversial opinions, one user commented that they “loved Act 3 and exploring the city.”

They went on to add that “exploring a city, its merchants and all the side quests, taking your time while a world-destroying event is hanging over your heads feels so dnd” making it an ideal feature for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Interestingly, despite the hate the Act gets, thousands flocked to the comment, upvoting it and replying with their own reasoning and advice for anyone looking to dive back into the controversial section.

“Wholeheartedly agree” commented one user, going on to say, “I think once you accept that the game will tell you when you’re about to f**k up hard by just wandering into an area you’re not supposed to be in yet, you realize you can actually just take your time and explore.”

Based on the advice of veteran players, Baldur’s Gate 3’s last act is best enjoyed when you’re relaxed. Sure, there’s a time limit in the story, but no hidden time mechanic to worry about, meaning players have found ways to make subsequent playthroughs way more enjoyable. This is when a player realized that they could “do everything without worrying about a hidden timer.”

Needless to say, while Act Three may be more focused on character development, its overwhelming nature and controversial features surrounding the quests or Gortash and Orin can all be made much more enjoyable by simply sitting back and taking the massive city in, as well as exploring all its secrets.