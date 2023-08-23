Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise “perfect” voice acting in bizarrely specific scene

Players have found a hilarious Astarion moment hidden in Baldur’s Gate 3 that is only accessible under very specific circumstances.

One of the most widely-praised aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its voice acting. Every line of dialogue in the game is voiced or narrated, which really brings the world and its characters to life.

The amount of freedom players have to take on the game’s many challenges means there are a lot of voiced lines in the game. This includes some particular situations that most players will never see unless they actively seek them out.

One of these is a particularly hilarious conversation with a furious Astarion featuring line deliveries from actor Neil Newbon that fans call “perfectly unhinged.”

Note: spoilers for Astarion’s storyline and the Mountain Pass to follow.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion has a perfect reaction to a very specific death

Twitter user TeganMorrisVO spotlighted a moment of her playthrough with a video.

The scene is only triggered by having Astarion die because of the exploding lance in the Mountain Pass and then resurrecting him. Here, the fan-favorite companion confronts the player for activating the weapon, leading to his excruciating demise.

The writing and delivery here are hilarious, with Astarion screaming about his experience and mocking the player in a way fans have come to expect and love him for.

His reactions to the player’s different response options are great, too. The player can apologize, remind Astarion that they brought him back, ask about the mind flayer parasite (which protects the vampire from sunlight), or tell him they liked him better as a pile of ash.

Choosing the third option gets players the hilarious line, “Well, apparently, there’s a limit. Somewhere between a nice summer’s day and the full concentrated power of the sun” – of course, delivered with a mix of mocking and screaming in rage.

Fans are understandably delighted by the clip.

What makes all this even better is that Larian chose to include the scene despite the rare situation.

The Mountain Pass is one of two ways to get to Act 2, meaning some players won’t experience it. Even those who do might miss the lance, and even then, they’d have to leave Astarion in the blast radius when it does off and later revive him via Withers.

It’s moments like this that made Baldur’s Gate 3 so beloved in such a short amount of time. Between incredibly specific scenes like this and plenty of subtle nods to things like Critical Role and Final Fantasy XIV, it’s pretty clear players will be finding secrets in this game for years to come.