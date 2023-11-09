Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise new color-blind feature

Color-blind Baldur’s Gate 3 players celebrate an accessibility feature that makes even established fans feel they’re “playing for the first time.”

Accessibility in games is an increasingly vital part of development. Baldur’s Gate 3 developer, Larian Studios, has responded to this need by including a color-mode in their most recent patch.

Color-blind modes work by correcting the coloring of both the UI and the game world, meaning players with color vision deficiencies can navigate play with greater ease, and an experience that more closely matches what devs intended.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the inclusion of a color-blind mode isn’t the industry standard just yet. What’s more, in cases where it is included, some players have claimed it isn’t effective or even makes things worse. As such, plenty of fans believe Larian has made a significant leap with Baldur’s Gate 3’s accessibility.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3’s color-blind mode is a game changer, say fans

One player took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit to explain how impactful the color-blind mode has been for his wife. She has tritanomaly, a form of color blindness that results in a limited perception of yellows and greens. So, before the patch, she could only see environments as “one vague green mess.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“She turned on color-blind mode for the first time and it’s kind of breaking her brain […] She has around 300 hours of play, but it’s like she’s playing for the very first time”, the Redditor explained.

Other color-blind players in the replies echoed this enthusiasm: “I am color-blind too, when I turned it on in bg3 I was… amazed!! I sat for 10 min and just went back and forth and zoomed in and out. It was shocking good!!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All that said, players agree that there are still areas in which Baldur’s Gate 3’s accessibility can be improved. Color blindness is a spectrum, so some players still aren’t quite feeling the benefit of its implementation. For example, those with color vision deficiencies which impact their ability to see reds are still having a tough time discerning markers on the game map.

Considering Larian Studios has been demonstrating a continued effort to improve upon Baldur’s Gate 3 months after its release, players are confident that further improvements to accessibility are on the horizon. In the meantime, the community is working to fill the gaps by developing a host of disability-friendly mods.

Article continues after ad