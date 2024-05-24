Baldur’s Gate 3 players “feel bad” bringing certain allies to final battle

Baldur’s Gate 3 culminates in a huge final battle in which you can summon many of the characters you’ve met along the way, but some players are pointing out issues with the options available.

The final boss fight is where the Gather Your Allies quest you unlock early in the game really matters.

Based on your decisions – such as whether to save Wyll’s father or side with the tieflings or goblins – you can end up with a small army or find yourself all on your own with only Withers to judge you.

However, certain potential allies have players thinking twice before calling on them for help. As one player asked the BaldursGate3 subreddit, “Does anybody else feel bad calling allies in the last fight?”

The user explained that, while some characters like Voss and the Nightsong are clearly ready for battle, they feel guilty calling upon the Owlbear cub and Duke Ravengard.

While the Owlbear does get armor for the fight, the player says “Poor little thing lost his parents, you nursed him to health and now he has to fight the most vicious and powerful entity in the Realms,” also adding “I don’t want Scratch to puppy-cry if his best friend doesn’t come back.”

As for Duke Ravengard, the user says: “Do we really need to endanger [Wyll’s] dad?” – who, after all, was brainwashed and imprisoned for much of the game.

Many fans agreed, saying they don’t pick some of the more vulnerable options, not wanting to use them as “cannon fodder.”

Though some said calling on these allies is justified even with the scope of the threat – with one noting that Duke Ravengard would probably regret not fighting for his city and his son – others pointed out a more irritating aspect of the final battle.

“My one issue with the whole thing is that you still can’t call your other companions,” they said.

Despite being able to call upon so many others, players are still limited to Baldur’s Gate 3’s regular max party size of four. That means, assuming you’ve recruited all or most of the game’s companions, several will be stuck in Camp for the endgame.

This design choice is likely a result of balance concerns – after all, bringing up to 11 level 12 characters into an encounter is bound to trivialize the fight.

Still, it does seem odd that characters you’ve likely spent most of the game with sit out the last fight especially when, as fans have pointed out, other games with party limits like Persona 5 Strikers have found ways to make sure everyone gets in on the final boss battle action.