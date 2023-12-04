Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover dire consequences of ruining Withers’ party

Baldur’s Gate 3 players who ruin Withers’ epilogue party with violence have found the skeleton does not take such offenses lightly.

When developer Larian Studios teased that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be getting an epilogue in Patch 5, it did so by sharing an invite to “Withers’ Epilogue Party Extravaganza.” The graphic even includes Withers in a party hat and telling players (or perhaps warning them) that “Fun is mandatory!”

Now that Patch 5 is out, players have found that Withers’ was dead serious about that last part. As it turns out, there are some serious consequences for ruining Withers’ big party.

Withers punishes Baldur’s Gate 3 players if his epilogue party gets violent

In a video shared by Reddit user camilams, causing a deadly explosion during the epilogue party triggers a cutscene in which Withers confronts the player.

In his eerily calm way, Withers tells the player “Thou hast ventured long with thy comrades; shared food, fire, and friendship, but even such adamantine bonds could not prevent thee from ruining my party.” The undead then creates a glowing green portal and pushes the player through before closing it in a giant blast.

Where exactly he sends offending players is unknown, but given his fury and how powerful Withers really is, it’s bound to be bad news.

PC Gamer’s Harvey Randall was able to confirm in his own video that just causing some trouble in Camp won’t trigger the cutscene; actually killing another guest is what causes him to intervene.

Given how much content is in the new epilogues, it’s no wonder Withers is so upset. He clearly worked hard to plan and schedule the party, and murdering someone there is bound to ruin the vibe.

Ultimately, the punishment here confirms something Baldur’s Gate 3 fans should already know: Don’t mess with Withers.

