Baldur’s Gate 3 players shocked by “terrifying” Dark Urge epilogue

Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest patch added epilogues to the game, and while most of them end the story on a happy note (depending on your choices), one ending for the Dark Urge origin is giving players the creeps.

Patch 5 for Baldur’s Gate 3 addressed one of the biggest complaints players had with the base game, adding in new epilogue endings that round off the story in a more satisfying way than when it first released.

However, this is Larian Studios we’re talking about, and they don’t usually do things by halves. So Patch 5 also brought an epilogue for the Dark Urge, the spookier Origin character that asks players to role-play as someone always on the verge of murdering everyone around them.

This tendency comes to a climax in one of the epilogue cutscenes, and players quickly realized just how unsettling it is.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Durge epilogue has players shaking

Players reacted to the prologue in a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, which showed a Durge player slowly twitching their way toward their party, slowly succumbing to murderous thoughts.

Players were horrified by this “terrifying” ending, though some pointed that Withers would probably be able to revive the whole party, with one comment suggesting: “What’s to stop Withers from just showing up in the morning with some hangover Mexican food, sighing in frustration and just bringing everyone back?”

To get this ending, players need to accept the gift from Bhaal and refuse the Absolute so you don’t turn into a mindflayer.

For a complete rundown of everything else that was added to the game in Patch 5, check out our guide to the update here.