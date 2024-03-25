Baldur’s Gate 3 players disappointed by lack of unique subclass dialogue

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are sharing examples of places where the game lacks special dialogue options based on the player’s chosen subclass, and some of them are no-brainers.

The conversation was started by a post to the BaldursGate3 subreddit, where one player said they were “Disappointed with cleric of Vlaakith,” specifically during the Githyanki Creche questline.

As they shared, “I just cleared Crêche Y’lleck, and there were zero dialog options specific to a Vlaakith cleric. Zero!”

Considering Vlaakith is the ruler of the githyanki and viewed by them as a deity, the player expected a Cleric who dedicated themself to her service would have some unique lines when speaking to other gith. However, the only special options were those available to any Githyanki player character.

Making things even weirder is that players can actually meet Vlaakith at this point in the game, but “the PC’s reaction is no different from any other non-gith.” The player even needs to be told to kneel by Lae’zel, something a Cleric of Vlaakith would presumably already know.

This led the poster to call it an “unfortunate missed opportunity,” prompting others to share places where they saw clear gaps in dialogue options.

“Another one that disappointed me, is being a spore druid,” said one commenter, as there are “no options when talking to the myconoids.” The race of sentient fungi can be found in the Underdark, but despite including the Circle of the Spores as a subclass, these Druids don’t have any unique interactions with them.

Commenters have also pointed out that the Cleric of Lathander lacks specific lines when finding the legendary Blood of Lathander weapon in Rosymorn Monastery despite the mace having the god’s name and drops of his blood. Players even have to pass a Religion check to recognize Lathander’s iconography, meaning you could fail to recognize your own deity’s symbols.

With so many deity options coming up short in Baldur’s Gate 3, one player suggested the only option worth picking is Selûne “just for interactions with [Shadowheart] in your party.”