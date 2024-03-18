Baldur’s Gate 3 Vlaakith “god filter” glitch catches players off guard

Seeing Vlaakith without her “god filter” in Baldur’s Gate 3 has caused the community to share some interesting responses.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has successfully picked up multiple awards since the game launched in August 2023. Even now, Larian Studios’ masterpiece still holds its momentum, considering the game is still in Steam’s top ten games based on concurrent players.

But it goes without saying that the game also has its fair share of glitches and bugs that occasionally happen to some players, just like any other game.

While some of them arguably give hilarious results, this particular Vlaakith visual glitch has caught players off guard, even leading to some interesting responses from the community.

As seen in a Reddit thread, one player has shared images of a glitch that made Vlaakith appear without her “god filter.”

Normally, Vlaakith would have glowing eyes and a shiny-like aura around her body, but because of this visual glitch, her whole intimidating god-like look is gone.

Seeing this phenomenon, players quickly jumped to share their thoughts in the comments. Surprisingly, some players actually found that Vlaakith looks even more terrifying without the filter.

“I kinda prefer it. I find her way creepier without the god glow, “ one user wrote. A different user claimed it’s likely because she looks “less cartoonish” this way.

“She’s actually way scarier here,” another chimed in.

On the other hand, some players quickly took this opportunity to crack some jokes and share lighthearted responses. One user wrote: “She looks like a zombie grandma.”

“When the Snapchat filter fails,” joked another user. A different user even mentioned, “Aw, granny Vlaakith looks sad.”

While glitches are nothing new in Baldur’s Gate 3, this seems to be one of the ones that spark some funny responses from players.