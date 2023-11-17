Baldur’s Gate 3 players disappointed by Spore Druids

Baldur’s Gate 3 Circle of Spores Druid players feel as though the subclass is lacking a key element.

The 12 classes and 46 subclasses available to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3 not only provide players with plenty of freedom when it comes to combat but also introduce some unique roleplaying elements. Whether you’re a Barbarian raging out or a Cleric praising your God, there are several opportunities to express your character’s calling in their dialogue.

However, not every subclass reaches its full potential when it comes to feeling well integrated into character actions and speech. That is, according to players who chose to play as a Circle of Spores Druid.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Circle of Spores Druid lets down players

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan explained on the game’s subreddit that the game’s lack of special interactions for Circle of Spores Druids has resulted in the “only time” they’ve felt disappointed during their playtime.

One of their motivations for adopting the subclass was their hope that they would experience some specific dialogue exchange with members of Act 2’s Myconid colony. Yet, when their Spore Druid spoke with Glut, Sovereign Spaw, and the other Myconids, they found that there were no Spore Druid-specific dialogue options.

As a result of them being ignored by the Circle of Spores subclass, the Myconids have some pretty awkward moments with the player. For example, they reject the player’s request to be taught how to Animate Dead using the power of fungi even though Circle of Spores Druids already have this ability by Level 5.

While this is a relatively minor failing, Baldur’s Gate 3 has established such a reputation for quality world-building interaction that it’s held to a higher standard than many other games.

As one player commented, “Just considering how many unexpected, off-the-wall, unique class and race dialogue options the game provides, it really is a shame that there isn’t one here. In most games, it would be unremarkable, but in BG3, I’ve come to expect better.”