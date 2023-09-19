Baldur’s Gate 3 players credit game for spicing up sex life

Baldur’s Gate 3 is having an unintended side effect on its players, as many have credited the game for reigniting passion in their real-world relationships.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken to Reddit to share how the game has unexpectedly spiced up their marriage. The player wrote, “This game has done wonders for my sex life,” explaining that playing the game with their wife has had one “absolutely amazing side effect.”

“We love talking about our characters, adventures, and our sexual exploits in the game,” the player shared. “But one absolutely amazing side effect of this complete immersion has been its impact on our intimacy. We are far more adventurous than we’ve ever been all while working towards our first child together.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And now the player is even considering naming their first child after a Baldur’s Gate character.

“Honestly the timing of this game’s release could not have been better. Do we give our firstborn a Baldur’s Gate name? Suggestions?” the player asked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The game seems to be having an impact on many different relationships, as well, as other players chimed in, noting similar effects on their relationships or even inspiring them to pursue one.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance scenes have been a major talking point since its release. Players can romance multiple companions in the game, with each relationship providing unique interactions and outcomes. Some fans have even commented on the game’s romance mechanics being almost too good to be true.

Article continues after ad

One particularly wild romance scene involving a Druid shapeshifting into a bear became so popular that even the game’s director was trolled over it.

It seems that Baldur’s Gate 3 is not only providing players with an epic role-playing experience but also having an impact on the lives of players as well.