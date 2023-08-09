Baldur’s Gate 3 director’s son trolled over bear sex scene: “I wasn’t ready for that”

Baldur’s Gate 3’s director revealed in a recent interview that the game’s allowance for animal love had some unintended consequences in the home.

The lead-up to Baldur’s Gate 3’s full release was a bit of a wild one. The crowning moment of marketing success was the viral reveal of a sex scene with a bear. Well, a Druid in the form of a bear, but still.

It’s unknown exactly how much this moment contributed to the game’s massive success. We like to think it cracked Steam’s top ten highest concurrent players chart on its own merits. Then again, the bear sex is a merit to some.

Game Director and Larian founder Swen Vincke had a chat with PC Gamer about the decision to highlight the druidic dalliance ahead of release. During this, he revealed that the moment was great for the game, less so for his son.

Larian Studios Even the squirrel was shocked by the scene in question, despite his bestial nature.

Regarding the genius choice of adding bear sex to the highlight reel, Vincke explained the thought process. “We wanted a scene people were going to talk about, but we wanted to show that this was a cinematic game, with characters that have depth to them,” he said.

While Astarion certainly did go deep, Vincke was referring to a different kind of depth. “The bear’s obviously a druid, and he has a story. He’s been around for hundreds of years,” he said. “He’s lived with bears for part of his life also, so that’s where the bear thing comes from.”

The scene certainly did reach a lot of people. Some of which were the friends of Vincke’s 17-year-old son. “My son comes to me telling me, ‘Dad, people are sending me pictures of bears from everywhere,” he said. “I wasn’t ready for that.”

Vincke went on to explain that his son was receiving calls from his friends to let him know his dad was some kind of deviant. “I could overhear him going like ‘Yeah, I KNOW!’ (to people on the phone).”

Larian Studios One of the game’s other romantic entanglements is the coveted throuple with Lae’zel and Shadowheart

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a plethora of romantic options that aren’t bear-related, of course, and Vincke says that these are great dramatic tools. “You get great conflict there, and that creates the most engaging storytelling,” he explained.

The game’s prolific horniness has certainly resonated with its fans. Their escapades include wishing one of the game’s villains would step on them and mods that increase the size of half-orc genitals.