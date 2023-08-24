Baldur’s Gate 3 fans praise the romance for being so good its almost “unrealistic”

Romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an integral part of the game and fans have been having a lot of fun tinkering with it. In fact, fans feel that romance is so good in this game that it feels “unrealistic”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG game and it offers all sorts of features that provide inclusivity. Apart from brilliant locations, powerful enemies, and an intricately developed story, it offers the option to indulge in romance with your party members.

It is safe to say that fans have provided an overwhelmingly positive response when it comes to romance. In fact, they feel it is so good that something of that nature is impossible outside of the game.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are overwhelmed by the romance of the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans feel that the game has set unrealistic expectations surrounding romance

The discussion regarding romance was started by a Reddit user named CrazyCatLady9777. This user posted that “The game is setting unrealistic expectations for romance”. The discussion was pertaining to the idea that the way Asterion talks as a romantic partner made this Reddit user wish for their “boyfriend” to have such way with words.

This post received several positive responses from fans and is currently sitting at 4.9k likes and 1.1 comments. One such player commented that “I did the Gale romance scene yesterday, like god damn” as they were overwhelmed by how good it was.

Another player commented that “Shadowheart’s voice acting is incredible, it does something to me man”. One player also ended up commenting that “The Astarion romance is so sweet” as they expanded on the character that the user of the main post started the discussion with.

Lastly, a player commented that “Shadowheart’s voice made me realize I can simp for someone simply based off their voice” as they expressed their ecstasy over romancing the character.