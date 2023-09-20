Baldur’s Gate 3 players claim game is almost impossible without a vital stat

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are realising the implications of keeping a vital stat low – making the game unbelievably tough.

In a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, almost all stats are vital. Your class requires a certain focus, then you need to put some points into your Constitution for health, Dexterity for Armor Class, and Wisdom for Initiative. On top of this, you also have Charisma, Strength, and Intelligence to think about, which means at least something will have to suffer.

Article continues after ad

For more players, the elements that suffer are either Intelligence or Charisma, provided they don’t choose a class that focuses on those stats. Now, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are realising the implications of a low Charisma roll, which can cost the lives of Companions, NPCs, or even your character.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t believe how tough the game is without vital stat

Larian Studios

Posting onto Reddit, one user explained how they’ve “had to re-load 10 times just to pass a DC 10 Persuasion check to keep Shadowheart from killing Lae’zel during a long rest,” sharing how their low Charisma stat meant this encounter was so much harder.

Article continues after ad

The fan also slammed the game for this mechanic, stating how they found it frustrating to be forced into a high Charisma character, going on to say: “I’m not going to lose a whole party member just because I decided to play a Rogue and not a Bard, Paladin or Sorcerer.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The post quickly took off, with plenty of comments echoing the same frustrations. One user explained how they “got tired of being bad at skills, so I made a Githyanki Knowledge Cleric, Urchin background” to better suit such rolls.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While other players certainly felt that you could just increase your Charisma, the poster also found it frustrating regarding the lack of items to help with this issue, stating how it “Would be nice if there was a ‘Hat of Charisma’ or something to give you at least an 18. Like the Gloves of Dexterity or the Headband of Intellect” instead of just forcing the player into major disadvantages.

One sentiment that many fans shared was the frustration regarding not being able to use Companions to make these rolls. One user explained that “it’s a challenge in the game that there are a bunch of situations that force Tav to roll instead of relying on your companions’ skills. You can have Astarion pick every lock, but you can’t make Wyll handle all your Persuasion rolls.” Such a fix could make players’ lives much easier, but does eliminate the idea of Tav being a main character.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, when creating your character in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to be extremely careful with your stats, particularly one as important as Charisma.