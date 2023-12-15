Baldur’s Gate 3 players are unhappy about Netflix live-action show rumors

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are sharing displeasure at the rumors surrounding a live-action project created by Netflix.

A Baldur’s Gate movie or TV show is essentially a D&D live-action project using the Forgotten Realms campaign setting.

We’ve seen at least one modern movie in the Forgotten Realms, as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was set there.

The D&D multiverse is certainly big and interesting enough for many live-action properties, but what about Baldur’s Gate 3? The story of Baldur’s Gate 3 is amazing, but is it enough to draw in people who aren’t interested in D&D?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans don’t believe Netflix could make a good live-action adaptation

A thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit was created to discuss the rumors surrounding a live-action Baldur’s Gate project by Netflix.

The rumors come from Giant Freakin Robot, and they state that Netflix is in talks to create a live-action project based on the Baldur’s Gate series, either a TV show or a movie.

It bears mentioning that the rumors about a Baldur’s Gate live-action project are just that: rumors. Even if a show had been greenlit shortly after the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, it would take years before it hits screens, possibly long after fans have stopped caring.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Still, even now as the game’s popularity remains close to its apex, fans were quick to express their displeasure at the idea.

Some of the vitriol is a response to Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher, which has had a polarizing last couple of seasons.

“Hell no…after what they did to witcher.. nope.. double nope,” one user wrote, while another said, “Oh, look, the parasites sensed a fresh opportunity to profit from a new successful project, and most likely ruin it again. Keep your clumsy hands away from the franchise. I hope Sven doesn’t approve.”

Article continues after ad

Many fans voiced their preferance for an animated show with the voice actors from the game, as this would capture the spirit of Baldur’s Gate 3 better than a live-action project.

Article continues after ad

There is at least one live-action D&D TV show in development by Paramount, so we will see at least one attempt at bringing the Forgotten Realms to the small screen.