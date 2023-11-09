Baldur’s Gate 3 players share the most evil things you can do

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are sharing some of the most evil things you can do in the game, and some are just brutal.

For better or for worse, you can pretty much do whatever you want in Baldur’s Gate 3. Naturally, just like D&D, that can lead to some heartwarming adventures, but also brings about the possibility of players making some extremely questionable decisions.

Naturally, those questionable decisions are much more common than many would expect, which is likely why the Dark Urge character was created in the first place. So, with the player’s evil tendencies in mind, many shared some of the most evil things the game will let you do.

As a warning, there are spoilers ahead. So approach with caution if you’ve not finished the game yet.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal the most evil things the game lets you do

Posting what they think is the most evil choice of the game on Reddit, one user highlighted how it has to be “giving up Dame Aylin to Lorrokan in Act 3. It’s far more evil than just killing her to fulfill Shadowheart’s destiny. You liberate her, and reunite her with Isobel, only to rip it all away and put her in a cage again. To top it all of, Lorrokan murders Isobel when she comes to aid Aylin, and she’s just forced to gaze at the corpse of her lover who she’s now lost once again. And all for what? Some coin? F*** me that’s evil.”

It certainly seems like most of the community agrees, with the post getting over 3k upvotes. However, many also took to the comments to share their evil choices.

One of the most popular evil choices was when one user highlighted that the “Dark urge can resist the urge, gain Jaheiras trust, talk with her about her prior bhaalspawn companion, help her rescue Minsc, then sacrifice her to Bhaal for Sarevok, and if you talk dead to Minsc after, all he does is scream for Boo.” Which is quite frankly awful and understandably, other fans decided they “don’t think [they’ll] be doing an evil run, thanks for this.”

Ultimately, the thread is filled with awful things players can do in Baldur’s Gate 3, and while some of them are undeniably cruel, it does highlight just how expansive this game truly is.