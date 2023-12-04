Baldur’s Gate 3 player warns of “secret death trap” in Honour Mode

Now that Honour Mode is in Baldur’s Gate 3, players will have to be pretty careful when heading into battle – especially when they come across this “secret death trap.”

While Honour Mode is an exciting new addition to Baldur’s Gate after its fifth major patch, it does introduce some brand-new challenges, particularly in battle. After all, just simply save-scumming or accepting death isn’t as easy, and will come with consequences.

So, when one player warned the community about a “secret death trap” they’d come across, it made complete sense that the playerbase would take heed. After all, no one wants to go through the unfortunate series of events this player experienced.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player warns of “secret death trap” in Waukeen’s Rest

Larian Studios Waukeen’s Rest isn’t usually a deadly place – unless you’re this player.

Sharing their unlucky experience on Reddit, one user warned players by explaining how “Waukeen’s Rest is a Secret Death Trap in Honour Mode.”

They then revealed how this location became so deadly: So I was beating up some gnolls when I saw Waukeen’s Rest burning in a corner and thought “Why not, there’s some good loot there.” Cut to me trying to break down the door to save Counsellor Florrick. Lae’zel could have easily done it with one hit but I didn’t want to risk burning the place down with her flaming sword. So instead all my companions were just taking turns chipping away at the 25+ hp door.”

Surely simply hitting a door can’t cause any real issues? However, it’s not the door that nearly wiped out this party. Instead, as “Wyll was about to land the finishing blow, like a vindictive DM that had just learned how to DM, the blast misses and hits a Flaming Fist standing on a DIFFERENT floor. Yup, there were hidden holes in the floor. Cue the entire building getting aggro’ed.”

Naturally, most players would reload in this situation, but since it was Honour Mode, that wasn’t possible, meaning the player was trapped inside a burning building while being attacked by everyone on the map.

Luckily, the player attempted to escape: “I look to my right and see beyond a broken door on the balcony. Like a bunch of rejects from a James Bond movie, my surviving party members make it a mission to escape from the window. Wyll breaks the door down before going down himself. My sorcerer spends a turn jumping through the remains of the broken door before misty stepping off the ledge and making a break for it. Lae’zel casts Enhanced Leap and super jumps like a flying squirrel after him.”

Then in a rather fortunate turn of events, “Right as I click the ‘Flee Combat’ button, the game crashes. My last save is before Waukeen’s rest. This time, Lae’zel just broke down the damn door.”

Sure, on a good day where the dice and ‘DM’ aren’t against you, Waukeen’s rest could be a great place to explore, but just be careful when throwing any stray spells or attacks, or you may just ruin your Honour mode run.