Baldur’s Gate 3 player manages to complete game without entering Act 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has multiple endings to enjoy, from arguably good to devastatingly bad – but one fan has managed to unintentionally complete the game without even entering Act 3.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 storyline is impressively large, leaving players the time to dedicate hundreds of hours before even heading into the titular city. However, with so much to do and so much freedom within the game, fans are constantly reporting on new endings they achieve.

However, few endings have made the community laugh like this one, where one player managed to complete the game without entering Act 3. They even thought that was the end of the game, rather than questioning if they’d done something terribly wrong.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player rolls credits without entering Act 3

Posting their story onto Reddit, one user declared they were “so incredibly stupid,” explaining how: “I don’t know if anyone else had this same thing happen to them but I realize now that I didn’t even see act three and I thought I beat the game but no I never even went to the city. Instead, I just suicide-bombed Gale and rolled credits and thought that was act three. Which is very wrong.”

If players get hold of Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3, they will eventually realize that his ailment can be turned into a weapon of sorts. It will destroy Gale, but could be an answer for those looking to take down the main enemies of the game. However, doing it at the wrong time clearly proves to be a hilarious mistake, rolling credits far too early.

Naturally, the comments were filled with the community finding the story hilarious, joking that it was “a wild way to end the game. How long have you been sitting with that thinking it was over”

Others highlighted how, despite the fact that the player didn’t get to experience Act 3, “it’s still a valid ending, just not a good one.”

One key element many found hilarious was the fact that when completing the game in this fashion “The narrator even says something like “well, that’s one ending, but all the parasited people are still going to turn and be a big problem.” Hinting that it may not have been the correct ending.

It’s clear that, despite the variety of experiences the community has with Baldur’s Gate 3, some endings will never be boring, and can still be wrong.