Baldur’s Gate 3 ‘s biggest problem stops players from finishing the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 has one major issue in its final chapter that’s stopping players from completing the game despite the many hours of progress it takes to reach that point.

There are a staggering number of character builds available in Baldur’s Gate 3, some of which can drastically change your run. This is a terrible thing for people who struggle to make decisions, as it’s tempting to keep giving up early on and start a brand-new adventure.

These issues aren’t helped by a problem that crops up in Act III, when you finally reach the city of Baldur’s Gate, and the remaining story finally reaches its conclusion.

Article continues after ad

A thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit explains why people struggle to complete the game. This is due to Act III being far too open and giving you lots of quests in a central location. The sheer number of tasks the game drops on you causes player burnout, where they’d rather start over than continue on.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

One user wrote, “Act 3 has you going from an absolutely insane buildup and boss battle with Ketheric into a sprawling city with what feels like an endless list of chores you have to do before you can continue onto the final boss. I still haven’t finished it.”

Article continues after ad

“First playthrough. Kind of stuck in act 3 and don’t know what to do,” another user added, “It makes me not wanna play the game. There are moments where I am like I wanna play but every time I start the game and load into act 3 I’m like…nah…I’m lost and really wanna start again, but I do want to finish the game once.”

One reason for the burnout is that it’s really easy to hit Baldur’s Gate 3’s max level cap in the early stages of Act III. This means that your characters stop progressing, so all you’ll be doing to improve your characters is finding magic items, and that’s nowhere near as satisfying.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not everyone hates Act III of Baldur’s Gate 3, as it has its supporters. It’s just a huge stumbling block for a lot of people, who’d rather go back and escape from the Nautiloid for the umpteenth time than actually stop the main villain.