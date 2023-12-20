Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise easy difficulty mode: “Finally enjoying the game”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fairly complex game and unless you are a veteran of the genre, playing on the highest difficulty can be tough. As such, one player in the community decided to play it in easy mode, and claimed that they are finally enjoying it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most complex games you can play in 2023. The sheer depth and content of the game can often feel overwhelming for new players. Additionally, if you increase the difficulty, the game becomes even more gruesome, unless you are a seasoned veteran who is used to titles like these.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hence, one player in the community decided to play the game in easy mode as they were having a hard time with Balanced difficulty. They also posted their decision on Reddit as a means to interact with the community. As it happens, the post received a lot of positive comments from the community, and Baldur’s Gate 3 players supported this fan for playing the game in a way where they had fun.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players receive community-wide support after claiming they will switch to easy mode

The discussion regarding this easy mode was started by a Reddit user petrichorgarden. The user posted, “I’ve been playing on Balanced and I’m honestly stuck in Act 1. I killed the goblin leaders but I just can’t get past the fake Paladins, the gnolls, the spiders in the well, or the underdark.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They further continued, “I’m sure I’m missing items that would help and I could respec my characters but honestly I’m mostly interested in these kinds of games for the story anyway.” This post garnered a lot of attention from the community, and others joined in to encourage the player.

One such Reddit user commented, “Hell yeah homie, don’t let weirdos tell you there’s a wrong way to enjoy your game.” Another player chimed in, “There is nothing wrong with playing the game in the mode that is most enjoyable to you!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One user also mentioned, “That’s how I’m playing it. I’m really not here for a challenge, I’m here for a good time.” Lastly, a player claimed, “I didnt even bother with anything above the easiest level and i feel no shame for that. if its an option, I’m damn well going to take advantage of it.”

Article continues after ad

One player also added, “Fr, my friend used to make fun of me all the time cause I didn’t like the combat for how difficult it was, then proceeded to make fun of me MORE for playing on easy. My brother in Christ I’m finally enjoying the game, why are you mad”

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it is safe to say that the community shares the sentiment of the players who made the original post. There is nothing wrong in enjoying a game in a way that feels pleasing. Turning on difficulty for the sake of it can make the experience bad, and the community supports the idea.

Article continues after ad

In a lot of scenarios, switching to easy mode is looked down upon by others. However, the Baldur’s Gate 3 community is definitely welcoming to all kinds of players and are more focused towards enjoying it in their own way.