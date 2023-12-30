Baldur’s Gate 3 player kills final boss in hilarious way

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player found a hilarious way to kill the final boss, and the community loved it.

Final bosses in video games are usually some of the hardest opponents to overcome, but also provide some memorable fights, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is no different.

Usually, games have a linear path to beating the boss that players have to follow, but Baldur’s Gate 3 allows for some unique and creative encounters, like when the trusty companion Scratch managed to accidentally ruin a player’s Honor Mode run by obliterating the whole party.

One player used their creativity and the game’s boundless possibilities to their advantage to take down the final boss in a hilarious, extremely unexpected manner.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Baldur’s Gate 3 player exploits mechanic to beat Netherbrain

The player shared the exploit in a post that went viral, defeating the Netherbrain final boss in possibly the most unique and unexpected way possible, so much so that it even surprised the player: “I accidentally found a small exploit in the final boss maybe.”

In the post, the player detailed how “Dark Displacement Gloves” have the ability: “You gain a +1 bonus to attack rolls when throwing and may swap positions with the target if they fail a Dexterity Saving Throw.”

The player wasn’t surprised when they and the Netherbrain swapped positions, leading to the player being in the “area marked for negation.” But what happened next is what really confused the Baldur’s Gate 3 community. After swapping back with the boss, when it came time for the platform to get destroyed, the final floating boss somehow “fell to its death.”

Other fans of the game couldn’t believe what was being described, and others made sure “to take notes” of the “exploit” for the notoriously difficult Honor Mode: “New honor mode Strat unlocked.”

But for others who never found the encounter difficult in the first place the exploit was hilarious more than anything else.

“That’s hilarious. That said I’ve never actually lost to the second stage of that fight. It’s the first stage that’s tricky,” one veteran player said. “That’s incredible, I wish you’d been able to record it omg,” said another person.

However, if you’re genuinely struggling with the final boss fight or any other encounters and don’t want to use “exploits,” you might find it useful to check out our guides on the best tips and tricks to help on your journey through the game.

