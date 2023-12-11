Baldur’s Gate 3 player blames Scratch for “embarrassing” Honour Mode loss

A BG3 player suffered an “embarrassing” Honour Mode loss because Scratch decided to play fetch at the worst moment.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 update arrived in late November, bringing along a whole host of changes and new content. One addition, in particular, revolved around a new mode that significantly boosted the game’s overall difficulty – Honour Mode.

This version of the experience shelves the player’s ability to save scum, amplifying the impact of its permadeath feature. Interestingly, some users have concluded that certain elements like dice rolls may be working against them in Honour runs.

Now it seems that even man’s best friend has it out for those who dare try to navigate the higher difficulty.

Scratch causes BG3 player’s “embarrassing” Honour Mode loss

As a familiar, Scratch may be a fan-favorite BG3 companion, yet one person learned the hard way that the friendly dog’s usually adorable actions can lead to chaos.

User PoliticalBudgie shared their experience on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, writing: “I thought I’d get the elusive d20 on my first [Honour Mode] attempt, and boy was I wrong thanks to Scratch.”

While trying to save Nere at the Grymforge, the Redditor threw Runepowder to blast away surrounding rocks. The rescue attempt should’ve gone off without a hitch, but Lae’zel’s previously summoned familiar – Scratch – thought the Runepowder throw constituted a game of fetch.

Unfortunately, the player’s run ended in a split second. They explained, “[Scratch] fetched it WHILE MY ARROW WAS HEADING TOWARDS IT. My entire party, Scratch, and the gnomes were instantly obliterated.”

Larian Studios Lae’zel and Scratch

This Honour Mode mishap isn’t the first time Scratch has accidentally brought ruin to a BG3 player’s party. It probably won’t be the last time, either.

Needless to say, users in the Reddit thread are having a field day with the story. One person joked, “Cartoony a** death lmao it’s the dog fetching you a [stick] of dynamite all over again.”

Someone else chimed in with, “D**n I would pay to watch a replay and your reaction.”

But a few people think the original poster should take the brunt of the blame for Scratch’s behavior. After all, Runepowder doesn’t need to be thrown to work as intended. “Why did you THROW the runepowder when you just need to DROP it?” someone asked.

Another Baldur’s Gate 3 fan added, “And that’s another reason I leave the pets at camp. Too funny, tho.”

Clearly, those attempting an Honour Mode run should beware of what they’re throwing around whenever Scratch is nearby.