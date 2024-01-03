Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds way to get late-game legendary armor early

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player found a way to get OP legendary armor as early as Act 1 by following some specific steps.

One of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s most memorable characters is the enigmatic Raphael.

Raphael appears throughout the game and, without going into spoilers, can yield players one of the best armor sets in the game late in Act 3: the Helldusk Armor.

However, a Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered a way to get the Legendary armor as early as Act 1, giving players a potentially OP item that provides a huge benefit for those difficult Honor Mode runs.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 player shares how to get Raphael’s Helldusk Armor early

Reddit user Hope_bringer came across the strategy during an Honor Mode run and shared their find with the BaldursGate3 subreddit.

As they explain, knocking out Raphael when he’s in your Camp will allow you to loot him for the highly-coveted Helldusk Armor, along with some other loot.

The post went on to clarify that you need to do this in your Camp, which requires you to make specific choices depending on how early you want to get it.

Getting Raphael into your Camp in Act 2 is fairly easy, as you simply need to have Astarion make a deal with him at the Last Light Inn. After completing the task, Raphael will show up at Camp.

It’s also possible to get him to visit your Camp in Act 1, though it’s less straightforward. While there are various places you can trigger your introduction to Raphael, he’ll only go to Camp as a last resort if you don’t speak to him early.

The poster notes that they attacked him before having a conversation, causing him to leave and show up at Camp later on.

While the latter method may take some effort to pull off, the Helldusk Armor is certainly worth it, especially in the early game. The Legendary Armor is one of the best options in the entire game, with an armor class of 21, fire resistance, the ability to burn those you succeed on saving throws against, and access to the Fly spell.

But what really makes the Helldusk Armor so good is that it grants the wearer proficiency with Heavy Armor, allowing any character to wear it without the usual consequences.

Considering Patch 5 removed the experience players could previously get from knocking out Raphael, there’s a good chance this is an unintended exploit that will be patched out in the future. For now, though, this is a great way for those struggling with the game to get a major advantage early on.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.