Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds the saddest lines in the game

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found heartbreaking voice lines that play in the event that the worst happens to the game’s goodest boy Scratch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players an unprecedented number of branching paths they can take to complete the game, translating the true spirit of Dungeons & Dragons into a video game.

Impressively, the game really changes based on the player’s choices, with various options and even companion reactions to incredibly specific circumstances. As an example, fans were amazed and amused when a player found an Astarion scene that only occurs if he dies under certain circumstances in an area that isn’t even mandatory.

Now, a fan going through Baldur’s Gate 3’s dialogue files has found what may be the saddest and rarest lines in the entire game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 characters have heartbreaking reactions if Scratch dies

As shared by Reddit user snowolf_, in the event that the dog Scratch dies and the player throws a ball in Camp, your Companions will respond.

Each Companion has several lines that can play acknowledging the dog’s absence.

Most of these lines are fittingly tragic for such a horrific loss, with Minsc’s “Scratch, come and… oh. How could I forget he was gone, Boo?” and Shadowheart’s “It’s silly… part of me felt like Scratch might still show up for his ball” standing out.

Despite the awful situation, there are a couple of funny lines in there, such as Astarion saying “Does it have a sad squeak now? Is that even possible?” in reference to the ball Scratch used to play with. Astarion’s reactions in general come off as pretty cold, but they do hint at a secret affection towards the dog.

Perhaps the best reaction is Minthara’s “Everyone assumes I killed the dog. I liked the dog,” which is pretty appropriate for Baldur’s Gate 3’s evil Companion.

Unsurprisingly, Scratch has become a fan-favorite character. The adorable dog can be found early on and, depending on how you interact with him, can join your Camp. Spending enough time with Scratch unlocks the option to summon him as a familiar.

While Scratch will always come back if he falls as a familiar, there are other ways for him to die permanently.

Killing Scratch is obviously something any reasonable Baldur’s Gate 3 player would want to avoid at all costs, even in an evil run. These lines show that Scratch means just as much to the party as he does to fans. This good boy is just so lovable that even cat lovers and callous vampires would miss him if he were gone.

