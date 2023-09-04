Baldur’s Gate 3 player passes on warning after hilarious Scratch incident

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player is warning others after accidentally triggering a fight while trying to play with the game’s best boy, Scratch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot of great characters, from companions with deep storylines to villains with fascinatingly sinister motivations. However, a clear fan favorite is the adorably loyal dog, Scratch.

Players can meet Scratch early in Act 1 and convince him to join their Camp. Once he arrives, players can give him all the pets and playtime he deserves, which ultimately unlocks the option to summon Scratch as a familiar. There’s even an achievement for playing fetch with him.

However, while trying to unlock that achievement, one player learned the hard way that a simple game of fetch can go horribly wrong.

Larian Studios

Scratch can become hostile in Baldur’s Gate 3

While Scratch is a very good boy, even he has his limits.

When trying to throw a ball and play fetch, Reddit user Refuse_And_Regret reports accidentally hitting Scratch with the ball. This caused the dog to become temporarily hostile and attack the player.

While the situation could have been de-escalated with a spell like Animal Friendship, Refuse_And_Regret was out of spell slots. Not wanting to hurt the normally sweet dog, the player tried to flee – only to find the rest of their companions not in the party were also hostile.

In the end, the player decided to load a previous save, losing about an hour and a half of progress.

Though obviously not an ideal situation, other commenters (and Refuse_And_Regret themself) acknowledged it was nice to see everyone else in Camp was willing to stand up for Scratch.

The player and their party might be the only ones standing between the Sword Coast and a full-on mindflayer invasion, but even the Dark Urge and violent characters like Lae’zel know better than to hurt the best boy in all the Forgotten Realms.