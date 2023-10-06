Baldur’s Gate 3 players “so glad” one companion isn’t romanceable

Romance is a key aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3, with multiple companions falling in love with the player. However, there’s one companion you can’t romance, and players couldn’t be happier about it.

While there’s certainly a lot hanging over players’ heads in Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios have ensured there’s always time for a little bit of romance in their games. Luckily, there’s a wide variety of companions to fall in love with, from the charismatic vampire Astarion to the adorably excitable Karlach.

However, you can’t romance every single companion in the game, which has certainly pleased many veteran Baldur’s Gate fans.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans praise Larian for making Jaheira unavailable to romance

Posting their opinion on Reddit, one user shared how they were “glad [Jaheira] isn’t a love interest.” They went on to explain how they love Jaheira and loved the fact that she became a recruitable companion.

However, the main focus was on the fact that you can’t romance her throughout the events of BG3: “So she’s a great character from the older games, love that. And I totally get she’s hot and a cougar route would be fun. But would I ever want her to be a love interest? No”

The poster shared a little about Jaheira’s background, detailing how her love with Khalid in Baldur’s Gate 2 made it awkward to romance her, highlighting how “her romance wasn’t in character for her at all” and that she’d likely “never love another like she loves Khalid.” Ultimately, they feel not being able to romance Jaheira is perfect for her character and ideal for the story, rather than prioritizing the player’s heart.

The comments certainly agreed, with the post gaining considerable traction once released. Plenty of players agreed with their statement about Baldur’s Gate 3, explaining how “I couldn’t even romance her in BG2 cause it felt so wrong,” let alone attempting in the most recent game.

Others highlighted how Larian had written her character in BG3, stating that “she feels more like a mentor/older best friend/the sane one of the group than a potential romantic interest.”

This was an interesting perspective on her character design, and one many players agreed with. In fact, one user posted an idea regarding future updates, suggesting: “If Larian would consider giving Jaheira some interactions in the “romantic” field of the game, I want her to be some sort of advisor more than anything. Like giving some advice on when to buy bouquet in Baldur’s Gate, the best location for a date, or what she thinks about your romantic interest. Jaheira was in a long relationship for a while, and she is ancient, so she probably has something wise to say.”

There’s no telling whether Jaheira will get more lines or perhaps become that romantic advisor, but it’s clear players are thrilled she’s not able to be romanced.