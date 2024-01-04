Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge player wipes out entire map with OP build

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most complex games when it comes to builds and its variety. Hence, there is no limit to how powerful you can get. As it happens, one player managed to reach such a level as they used their Dark Urge build, which allowed them to wipe out the entire map with ease.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most complex games when it comes to character builds. The game gives you a lot of freedom to experiment and become creative, thereby unlocking the true potential of your class or character.

As it happens, one player managed to do that, with their Dark Urge build where they made it so powerful, that they were able to clear out the map with ease. Even though this player claimed that part of it was an accident, they were shocked at how murderous you can become in this game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player accidentally wipes out map with broken Dark Urge build

The discussion regarding the top was started by a Reddit user Squid Supremacy Artificer. The user posted, “So I’m playing this absolutely OP dark urge paladin warlock, and I hacked off Gale’s hand, killed the thieves in act 1, killed Karlach with Wyll, took her head, then gave it to the paladins and also killed the paladins.”

They continued, “I promised Minthara we’ll raid the Grove, then I waited for the druids to close it, the bridge is littered with tiefling corpses, then I proceeded to exterminate the goblin camp and kill every goblin and Minthara anyway.” They concluded, “I’m truly shocked at how horrible you can be in this game.”

Other players joined into the conversation as one of them commented, “I feel like at this point, if you haven’t already, you should make a point of blowing up the Crèche (literally, you can do that). Keep the genocide ball rolling!” Another user chimed in, “Is this what you call murder hobo?”

One user also mentioned, “I’m there on my current Durge minus Minthara, because I’m trying to recruit her. Gale, dead at the portal. Karlach, dead by the river. Wyll, dead at the grove. Arabella, dead in the grove. Alfira, dead at camp. Lae’zel, dead in camp. Halsin, dead at goblin camp.” Lastly, one player claimed, “You used the word “accidentally”. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that players found the actions of the player who made the post quite interesting. Even though they claimed it was accidental, others are convinced this amount of murder cannot happen by chance. However, other players seem to be encouraging the original player or sharing their stories about their own murderous runs at Baldur’s Gate 3.